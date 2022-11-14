Crab Season: 5 Menus to Try This Month

When the leaves turn a subtle shade of apricot and the breeze is just cool enough for you to dig out your favourite scruffy cardigan, the body clock in every true Hong Konger rings the alarm: “It’s crab season!”

Ying Jee Club

MORE IS MORE

It’s hairy crab season, it’s hairy crab season, IT’S HAIRY CRAB SEASON! Trust Ying Jee Club to kick off the festivities with not one, but two special menus. The eight- course degustation spread impresses with plates such as Imperial Bird’s Nest Broth with Hairy Crab Coral served with Bean Curd, and Noodle with Hairy Crab Coral in Bouillon, not to mention satisfying the craving with a Steamed Whole Hairy Crab. For those with a smaller appetite, opt for the seasonal recommendation menu featuring Sautéed Leopard Coral Garoupa with Vegetables and Hairy Crab Coral, as well as Steamed Seafood Dumpling with Hairy Crab Coral and Caviar.



Ying Jee Club, G/F, Nexxus Building, 41 Connaught Road, Central

Yong Fu

GO EAST

One-Michelin-star Yong Fu celebrates hairy crab season with authentic Ningbo flair. Using bean paste and taro sourced from Zhejiang province, chef Liu Zhen elevates the mellow sweet taste and unctuous roe of the crab in his Baked Minced Pork Hairy Crab and Grilled Hairy Crab with Taro. Liu’s skills are truly reflected in his Dry Fish Noodles with Hairy Crab, which requires intricate deboning of the silver croaker and a lengthy process of making silky smooth and chewy house-made fish noodles.



Yong Fu, G/F&1/F, Golden Star Building, 20-24 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai

Bifteck

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

Looking for a twist from the traditional Chinese preparation of hairy crab? Give BIFTECK’s Crabe à Mitaine du BIFTECK a go. Presented in executive chef Ken Kwok’s signature East-meets-West style, the menu is a sumptuous autumnal ode to the coveted crustacean. The five-course spectacle opens with Hairy Crab Meat paired with ginger ponzu jelly, Otokomae tofu purée and sweet Hokkaido uni, and wows with a rich Hairy Crab Risotto served with slow-cooked garoupa.



BIFTECK, 23/F, QRE Plaza, 202 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai

La Rambla

SEAFOOD SAMMICH

Craving crab but getting tired of the hairy variety? Let us interest you in La Rambla’s newest invention, the Seafood Trikini. A layered bite of Japanese king crab, bluefin tuna and caviar crème fraiche, this is an umami twist on the traditional bikini made specially for those partial to oceanic deliciousness. Wash it down with a glass of sangria and it’s guaranteed to satisfy.

La Rambla, 3/F, IFC Mall, Central

HARA

LET IT SNOW

Kobako – the highly sought-after female snow crab – captivates the hearts of loyal connoisseurs with exquisite eggs and miso-like paste during the spawning season. To showcase this elusive crustacean, HARA has prepared a tasting menu that pairs the delicate sweetness of the crab meat and richness of the roe with the subtle but flavourful Sohomare Juneau Daiginjo Sake.



HARA, G/F, Wai Hang Building, 3-5 Kwun Chung Street, Jordan