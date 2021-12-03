The Best Christmas Hampers for 2021

There’s nothing more festive and comforting than Christmas hampers — and these are the best of the best.

Packed with all kinds of indulgent treats, from traditional delicacies to champagne and luxurious items, Christmas hampers make the perfect gift for family members, the foodies in your life and your difficult-to-please friends. Just in time for the festive season, we’ve picked out our favourites to make your holiday shopping easier than ever.

The Best Christmas Hampers to Buy This Year

The Peninsula

Inspired by a vintage trunk, this festive season, The Peninsula Hong Kong has created a high-end hamper that takes you on a gourmet voyage like no other. The box, which replicates the hotel’s facade and features multiple compartments, includes foie gras d’Oie Terrine, traditional Pain d’Epices, The Peninsula Champagne by Deutz, Lychee Honey, Reindeer Cookies and a festive candle.

To order, call +852 2696 6772 or email [email protected]

Royal Caviar Club

If you’re looking to impress a sophisticated palate, there’s nothing more appropriate than a combination of luxury caviar, champagne and gourmet foods. Royal Caviar Club offers multiple combinations of gift packages and Christmas hampers, including the ‘Caviar and Truffle’ package, featuring Imperial Ossetra Caviar, Seasonal Truffle, Besserat de Bellefon Blanc de Blanc Champagne and Truffle Shaver Set, and ‘East Meets West,’ featuring Premium Baerii Caviar, Kiwami NZ Abalone and a Golden Box Gift Set.

Order here

Grand Hyatt

This year, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong has curated a selection of Christmas hampers, gift boxes and delicacies for every festive occasion. The Grand Occasion hamper features a diverse selection of treats, including a Classic panettone, with raisin and candied orange; Carnaroli rice with truffle; Tea leaves; Chocolatier assorted chocolates; and English fruit cake.

Order here

Fortnum & Mason

During the festive season, British heritage brand Fortnum & Mason turns into a magical winter wonderland. The now-famous hampers and light blue boxes are symbols of family time and celebrations. The Fortumn’s hamper includes 14 luxury items, including premium teas, English marmalade, wines and Christmas pudding.

Order here

The Cakery

For a selection of guilt-free treats, vegan and organic bakery The Cakery has launched a series of Christmas hampers for all the health conscious people in your life. The Deluxe Xmas Hamper includes three Christmas cakepops, organic red wine, oolong swirl, Short Date, two 2D Christmas cookies and two 3D Christmas cookies.

Order here

Date by TATE

Chef Vicky Lau and her team have transported the finesse and savoir-faire of her two-Michelin-star restaurant into exclusive Christmas hampers and gift ideas available at Date by TATE. Options include the Ode to Apple Christmas Hamper, which features two types of ciders (apple and pear), a pastry box with delicacies like Caramel & Apple Pound Cake, an Apple Shaped Chocolate with surprise, a Christmas Candle Holder DIY Kit and more.

Order here

Venchi

Inspired by Italian Christmas allegria (joy in English), Venchi’s 2021 collection includes and extensive selection of festive gifts. Packed with handcrafted creation and artisanal ingredients, the limited-edition hampers are the perfect treat for all the chocolate lovers out there.

Available at Venchi stores across Hong Kong

Feather & Bone

This year, Feather & Bone has curated a new range of Christmas hampers full of gourmet treats, artisanal delicacies and bubbles from around the globe. The premium Jolly Jamboree includes Philizot Numéro 3 Brut Champagne, a jar of Calabrian classic Callipo ‘Nduja Di Spilinga, organic pasta and other seasonal delicacies, while the luxurious Jingle Bell Rock hamper is packed with decadent and refined options for the true gourmands around you.

Order here