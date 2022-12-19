The Best Christmas Hampers for Gifting this Holiday Season

We all love a Christmas hamper, stuffed to the brim with all kinds of indulgent treats, traditional delicacies, jams and honey, holiday cookies, luxurious items and the requisite bottle of booze.

It’s the best kind of gift for family members and difficult-to-please friends, there’s bound to be something nestled inside the basket that’s somebody’s favourite.

To make your holiday shopping that much easier, we’ve picked out our favourite hampers for you to get. We won’t judge if you decide to keep them for yourselves!

The Best Christmas Hampers to Buy This Year

Caviar King

Caviar lovers? We’ve got your back with Caviar King, purveyor of the finest Caspian caviar you can get in Hong Kong, who’s designed two festive gift boxes for discerning connoisseurs. The Prestige Experience (HK$3,680) includes three of the brand’s most popular products, including the nutty Siberian Sturgeon Caviar, the hazelnut-infused Premium Osetra Caviar and the exclusive Premium Hybrid Caviar, which takes 18 to 20 years to harvest. The set is paired with a bottle of Dassai’s Heavensake Junmai Daiginjo, a delightful treat for any holiday occasion.

Fortnum & Mason

Fortnum’s Classic Christmas Hamper (HK$2,688) is, as the name suggests, a classic and a staple for any Christmas celebration. Bottles of both still and sparkling tipples await within the F&M stamped hamper, as are a whole delicious range of rich and decadent puddings, utterly buttery biscuits, signature teas, and sweet, jammy, confit-y concoctions.

Available at Fortnum’s K11 MUSEA Flagship Store

Four Seasons

Four Seasons was serious when they named their most decadent hamper the Ultimate (HK$13,800). It counts 24 epicurean gems including whole winter truffle, Kaluga caviar, chocolate and Champagne truffles with gold leaf, confit de canard and Christmas macarons, rounded off with a bottle of Dom Perignon. You better hope you’ve been an angel this whole year and at the top 1 percent on Santa’s list.

Vive Cake Boutique

At the centre of Vive Cake Boutique’s two bespoke hampers are the cake maker’s first cheesecake – a Basque traditional cheesecake with a burnished crème caramel-like exterior and a creamy and light centre when sliced. The Party Hamper (HK$1,280) comes with a bottle of sparkling wine, Mackie’s Potato Crisps in the Christmas flavour of Turkey & Stuffing, and La Mère Poulard Pure Butter Biscuits from Brittany. The hamper also includes Christmas crackers, party hats and festive paper plates and cups – the whole package for extra festive fun. The Joyful Hamper (HK$1,280) includes Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut NV Champagne, as well as a gift tin of New English Tea and French butter biscuits, perfect to enjoy after a full day of feasting.

Know a carnivore out there? We certainly do, and you’ll be the MVP if you show up to any party bearing this gourmet hamper prepared by Steak King. The Steak Lovers Hamper (HK$1,800) comes with a bottle of Malbec, Gourmet Mustards, Maldon Smoked Sea Salt, Basiron Cheese, a set of four Steak Knives, Biltong, three jars of exclusive Steak King Dry Rubs, Dry-aged Beef Salt, Peppercorn Steak Sauce and a Professional Meat Thermometer.

Grand Hyatt

Packaged in Grand Hyatt’s signature red box, the Grand Celebration Hamper (HK$3,880) comes with a bottle of Pol Roger, Brut NV, a bottle of Albert Bichot “Heritage 1831” Bourgogne, home-smoked salmon fillet, homemade foie gras pate, English fruit cake, butter stollen, assorted chocolates, classic panettone, cookies, a chocolate Santa, organic sugar plum fairy rooibos tea, strawberry and champagne marmalade, hazelnut cream spread, white truffle extra virgin olive oil and carnaroli rice with truffle.

Giacomo

The Italian restaurant, founded by Michelin-star-trained chef Keith Yam, has launched two kinds of Christmas Hampers for family and friends to enjoy. The Basic Tier Christmas Hamper (HK$2,180) comes with Montepulciano Valle Reale D’Abruzzo Doc Italy, Da Vittorio Panetonne, a Gingerbread Cookie, 9-piece Giacomo Chocolate Box, La Prudencia Chilled ESP Iberico Bellota Ham, Maison Pebeyre Truffle Discovery Gift Set and T2 Tea Sip Sip Hooray Tea Collection. The Premium Tier Christmas Hamper (HK$2,480) includes all of the above amenities, with Tedeschi Ripasso Valpolicella Superiore “Capitel San Rocco” Doc Italy and Le Colture Fagher Valdobbiadene Prosecco Docg Brut Italy.

To order the Christmas hamper, email giacomo@cphongkong.com or WhatsApp (852) 6425-4918

Artisan Lounge

Artisan Lounge is offering two Christmas Hampers this season. Tis The Season (HK$1,608) comes with the eatery’s exlclusive Mindful Sparkling Tea, Ninety Plus Drip Coffee, Humansa Vitan D3 + K2, Amber Pecan, Chocolate Spoon, Pumpkin Chips and Christmas Gingerbread Cookies. There’s also all sorts of delectable items such as 33-month Iberia Cebo Ham, Humansa Soy Lecithin, Mengazzoli Dimenticato Dal 1972 vinegar, and Artisan Lounge Tea.