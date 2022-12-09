Baby It’s Cold Outside: 5 Comfort Dishes To Try

Overnight, the autumn breeze has transformed into a harsher winter waft. When the sun sets earlier and the night grows longer, we unanimously demand one thing: comfort food!

SIZZLING HOT

The sound of a sizzling clay pot indicates that deliciousness, generally of a rich and saucy nature, is about to be delivered. Indeed I’m waxing poetic on the local favourite clay-pot rice and Cantonese casserole. Taking things up a notch is Auntie ĀYI, whose winter menu offers an impressive selection of seven casseroles, five claypot rice and four seasonal soups. Crowd pleasers seem to be Sea Urchin and Angus Beef Claypot Rice, and Sizzling Pork Liver and Chicken in Casserole. Save room for the crispy rice stuck to the bottom of the pot!



Auntie ĀYI, LG1, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty

POTTING AROUND

Not your run of the mill hotpot joint, Let’s Pot offers the beloved ritual of sharing food over a boiling and bubbling pot with a pan-Asian twist. Designed by celebrated private chef Marissa Lau, the menu combines elements of Hong Kong-, Southeast Asian- and Sichuan-style hotpots. Choose from an array of healthy and nutritious soup bases enriched with Thai spices. Popular picks are Coconut Fish Maw Slice Conch Chicken Soup and Sea Snails in Spicy Wine Soup. Don’t miss the handmade dumplings and meatballs, which come with a secret house sauce that guarantees second servings.



Let’s Pot, 1/F, David House, 37-39 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai

SWISS BLISS

Looking to cosy up in a ski chalet without stepping foot on a plane? Chesa is here to provide the experience with a new four-course menu specially designed by chef de cuisine Lo Wing Keung and team to highlight the best of Switzerland’s seasonal preparations. Star of the how is the Fondue Chinoise, served with sliced beef tenderloin, chicken breast and pork loin. To complete the fantasy, take home with you a bottle of Bündner Röteli, a classic Swiss liqueur, created by executive chef Florian Trento and head mixologist François Cavelier.



Chesa, 1/F, The Peninsula, Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

OODLES OF NOODLES

When under the weather, common remedies such as chicken noodle soup or a thick creamy congee work a treat. CaN LaH’s signature Crab Bee Hoon performs the same trick, but the steamy pot of umami explosion would put a smile on anyone’s face, in sickness or in health. Soft silky rice noodles rest snuggly in a milky broth that boasts oceanic aroma from a six-hour simmer with fresh crabs and chicken. Presented with a whole crab, this sharing dish tastes as good as it looks.



CaN LaH, Shop 3075, 3/F, IFC, 1 Harbour View Street, Central

GOOEY GOODNESS

Everyone knows melted cheese is the equivalent of a cuddle on a cold day. And if you’re looking for weekend plans before the festive frenzy commences, visit Terroirs by LQV for its Raclette Sundays. A winter staple in Alpine countries, the traditional farmers’ dish sees gooey savoury cheese poured on top of an array of meats and vegetables. LQV’s version is paired with a selection of wines and artisanal condiments. Best part of it all? It’s an all-you-can-eat menu.



Terroirs by LQV, 3/F, 1 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central