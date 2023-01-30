Best New Cafes to Try in Hong Kong Right Now

Hongkongers are cafe people. We’re constantly looking out for the best cafes in Hong Kong. We love catching up with mates on a weekend morning over eggs, cakes and crusty artisanal sourdough. But cafés aren’t just for weekends. Hong Kong is powered by caffeine, and many depend on a reliable go-to barista for a double shot.

However, knowing which is worth your time in a sea of new openings can take a lot of work. So, we’ve done the ground research and found the best cafes to check out every month if you’re jonesing for a fun new vibe. So, whether it’s a quick caffeinated catch-up, an indulgent hangover fix, or a workday coffee stop, these are the best new cafes in Hong Kong worth trying.

Best new cafes to try in Hong Kong – January

Coze

Coze is the coffee bar of your dreams – everything is intended to soothe, the space is cosy, the hot meals are great, and the warm desserts are to die for! Partnered with a perfect espresso, it’s a guaranteed cure for those workday blues.

Address: Shop B, Po Lung House, 28-30 Li Po Lung Path, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong

Phone: Not available

Goodin’ Out

Go here for cakes, bread, coffee and tea – Korean-style. The menu features authentic baked offerings and small bites like Avocado Prawn Toast and Fresh Grapefruit Toast with Honey. We can’t think of a better way to carb-load. Plus, the minimalist decor is perfect for those aesthetic Instagram pictures.

Address: G/F, 25 Ka Shin Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: 9136 6851

t.w.i.g.

From the minimalistic décor to the massive windows, t.w.i.g. is perfect if you’re looking for a leisurely break. There’re many exclusive blends on offer, but Salted Lotus Latte is our favourite. The waffle sandwiches, Caprese and Western Pulled Pork perfectly complement the blends. Also, indulge in the delicate goodness of their Strawberry Shortcake and Genmaicha Basque Cheesecake. Just brilliant.

Address: Shop A2, G/F, 4 Swatow Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Phone: Not available

Clean Coffee in Tsim Sha Tsui

In a rush to get to the office but need your cuppa of joe? Clean coffee’s second outlet in Tsim Sha Tsui makes Barista-grade drinks happen within ten seconds. You can get hot and cold beverages on tap from the automated set-up. Clean Coffee’s Oat Milk Latte has quite some fans in Hong Kong, so make sure you take advantage of that!

Address: Shop 12, B/F, Heath, 36-44 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Highlight by Fineprint

Fineprint’s new coffee venture ‘Highlight by Fineprint’ is all about fresh blends, ciabatta pockets and doughnuts. However, if you need more than coffee, expect more potent drinks like the Espresso Martini Slushy and Orion Beer. This cute cafe sits right next to the Hong Kong Observation Wheel, offering a great view along with your drink.

Address: Booth 1, Hong Kong Observation Wheel, 33 Man Kwong Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: 5597 5663

These cafes are well worth bookmarking.

(Hero and feature image credits: t.w.i.g.hk/Instagram)

This story first appeared here.