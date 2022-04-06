There’s nothing quite like a cake to top off a celebration, and in Hong Kong, we’re spoilt for choice.

Whether you’re searching for crowd-pleasing classics for a birthday or looking for something stunning (and equally delicious) to honour an anniversary, or perhaps you’re sending congratulations through gluten-free goodies, there is a cake for absolutely everybody.

And since we’re celebrating, why not opt for the most decadent, exquisite and thoroughly indulgent cake? Yes, we couldn’t agree more. So here it is, a list of our favourite cakeries in Hong Kong to celebrate in style, slice after slice.

Here are the best luxury cakeries in Hong Kong

Butterfly Patisserie

The Rosewood’s Butterfly Patisserie has a variety of sweet treats to delight the city. These range from individual desserts and confections to whole cakes that offer inspired creations to celebrate with. Think Asian-inspired jasmine tea, grapefruit and mango cake, the patisserie’s signature mille-feuille, and probably one of the best traditional black forest gateaus we’ve had the pleasure of tasting this side of the world. What’s more, you can order ahead of time from their e-shop.

Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui; +852 3891 8732

Ms B’s Cakery

Named after its founder, Bonnae Gokson, Ms B’s Cakery is where sweetness meets style. The cakes offered here are themed, lavishly decorated and the perfect centrepiece for celebrations. From a rosy Queen of Queens chiffon cake to a red bean and matcha Memoirs of a Geisha cake, these are the cakes your Instagram will thank you for. The cakery also offers sugar or gluten-free options.

Ms B’s Cakery

Shop 248, Prince’s Building, 10 Chater Road, Central; +852 2530 0203

Unit B2 14/F Block B Fortune Factory Building, 40 Lee Chung Street, Chai Wan; +852 2815 8303

Shop G26A, Lee Tung Avenue, 200 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai; +852 2869 1331

Date by Tate

With Tate Dining Room’s Vicky Lau and creative pastry chef Graff Kwok behind the lifestyle, home and pastry boutique, it’s no wonder Date by Tate’s cakes look as good as they taste. Offering something a little more unique, the boutique may only offer a small selection of celebration cakes, but they’re all made to impress with poetic names such as Ode to Lotus Pond and more.

Date by Tate, 210 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan; +852 2555 2550

Four Seasons Hong Kong

The cakes and pastries at Four Seasons are created by executive pastry chef Ringo Chan which means there are plenty of tempting cakes, along with other treats, to order and enjoy. The online Cake Shop offers everything from croissants, scones, doughnuts, and egg tarts as well as petite and whole cakes. All online orders must be made 24 hours in advance and local delivery is available.

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central; +852 3196 8888

Lady M

Well known for its light and creamy mille-crepes, Lady M is a popular patisserie in Hong Kong that has several boutiques across the city. However, if the signature layers are not your thing, Lady M also offers a whisky and dark chocolate mousse, a strawberry shortcake, and a Gâteau aux Marrons, among others. More minimalistic in design, flavours vary from fruit, tea, nuts and chocolate.

Lady M has multiple locations including:

Shop 2096A, Podium Level 2, IFC, No. 8 Finance Street, Central; +852 2865 1099

The Mandarin Cake Shop

Catering to Hong Kong’s sweet-toothed gourmands for over 45 years, it is without question that The Mandarin Cake Shop would make it onto our list. And although there are not as many whole cake choices, what it does offer is quality and consistently delicious cakes to mark the occasion. So whether you’re going for a fruit cream cake, single-origin chocolate cake, or raspberry Tahitian vanilla cake, these will not disappoint.

The Mandarin Cake Shop, M/F, Mandarin Oriental, 5 Connaught Road, Central; +852 2825 4008

The Cakery

So you love cake, but want to find a healthier way to eat it? Enter The Cakery, a cake shop that strives to fulfil that craving with a range of sweet desserts that include gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, egg-free, keto and paleo friendly — alongside regular cakes and baked items. It also has signature cakes in different shapes and sizes, as well as bespoke options to suit your every whim.

The Cakery has multiple locations including:

​Shop 124, Lee Garden Two, Causeway Bay; +852 2816 1838

Vive Cake Boutique

If pink, pastels and uni-cones are your cup of tea, then Vive Cake Boutique may be the one for you. These whimsical cakes are handmade and help to add a welcome touch of fun to any celebration. Aside from cute and pretty cakes, the boutique also offers chic and stylish treats, as well as party sets to feed more if you are catering for the occasion.

Vive Cake Boutique, Shop 3, 1/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central; +852 9602 2869