Often cited as one of the greatest cuisines in the world, Thailand’s food culture is truly something to behold – with multilayered dishes packed full of distinctive flavours (sweet and spicy, zesty and salty) and textures. Here’s our pick of the best Thai restaurants in Hong Kong.

Thai food is a firm Hong Kong favourite, with new restaurants dedicated to the country popping up all over this city seemingly every year. The cuisine has influences from Indian, Malaysian, Indonesian, Lao and Chinese cooking, as well as a rich royal culinary tradition.

In Hong Kong, it’s historically known for a stronghold in the former Kowloon Walled City – and the current district still has a reputation for having some of the most authentic restaurants. But Hong Kong’s dynamic culinary landscape is always moving – we’ve rounded up the best places to eat Thai food, from regional-focused eateries to Michelin-guide fine-dining establishments.

Aaharn

One of three Thai restaurants in Hong Kong to make the 2021 Michelin Hong Kong and Macau guide and boasting a Michelin star, Aaharn’s name tells you everything you need to know about this eatery – it means “food” in Thai. Promising to be a world-class experience, dishes here are served kup kao, “with rice” from an ever-changing revolving menu. Choose this restaurant when you’re in want of a hearty upscale meal with a group.

Aaharn, 1/F, Block 2 – Armoury Building, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central; +852 2703 9111

Apinara

The ideal location for an authentic and luxurious Thai experience. Brought to us from the winning team behind famed and acclaimed Nara Thai Cuisine, Apinara in Pacific Place is a joint collaboration between restaurateur Pearl Shek and Narawadee “Yuki” Srikarnchana. The menu is extensive and features classic and modern takes on Thai favourites drawing from across the country. Don’t miss the signature yellow curry soft shell crab and spicy northeastern pork balls.

Apinara, Shop 205, Level 2, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty; +852 3107 1888, +852 3107 0688

Chachawan

Tucked away on Hollywood Road, Chachawan has made its mark in Hong Kong for being the first eatery to focus on dishes that originate from Thailand’s northeast “Isaan” region. The restaurant serves refreshing salads and charcoal-pit grilled meats and fish as well as Thai favourites and Isaan-style mains. Go here for lunch – the set menu is extensive and vegetarian-friendly!

Chachawan, 206 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan; +852 2549 0020

Mak Mak

Hidden away in LANDMARK, Mak Mak is a retro-style eatery serving up classic favourites from Central Thailand – from rich curries and soups to flavourful noodle dishes. This truly can work for any event, whether you’re in want of a grab and go, a sit-down dinner, afternoon tea or even a weekend brunch spread. There are plenty of plant-based options on the extensive a-la-carte menu and you can even indulge in the vegetarian set menu.

Mak Mak, Shop 217A, 2/F, LANDMARK ATRIUM, 15 Queen’s Road, Central; +852 2983 1003

Mini Bangkok Thai Food

Kowloon City is known for being Hong Kong’s “Little Thailand”, home to seemingly endless streets of Thai eateries. Our pick is the Mini Bangkok Thai Food, serving up delicious traditional Thai favourites. Make sure to head to its new location and try one of the signature dishes: the fresh curry crab.

Mini Bangkok Seafood & Grill, G/F, 9-11 Nam Kok Road, Kowloon City; +852 2716 7828

Samsen Shueng Wan

Don’t worry – we have good reason for including both of Samsen’s branches. Opened three years after the Wan Chai location, Samsen Sheung Wan delivers authentic Bangkok flavours and Northern Thai classics in a larger dining space. Its standouts are the Northern Thai curried Khao Soi with fresh egg noodles imported directly from the region and the Massaman curry – a fusion dish inspired by Indian and Malay traders, with the name coming from “mosalman” (“Muslim” in Farsi).

Samsen Sheung Wan, 23 Jervois Street, Sheung Wan; +852 2234 0080

Samsen Wan Chai

Named after one of the oldest roads and neighbourhoods in Bangkok (where Chinese merchants traded with Thais!), Samsen serves up street food-style snacks and dishes with distinct flavours from the country’s capital. Located next to the impossible-to-miss Blue House, the 2021 Michelin guide entry makes for one of the best places to get Thai favourites – don’t miss its signature, a Wagyu beef boat noodle soup with thin rice noodles, crispy pork rinds and Thai watercress.

Samsen Wan Chai, 68 Stone Nullah Lane, Wan Chai; +852 2234 0001

Sip Song

This vibrant eatery is the place to eat when you’re in Repulse Bay – in fact, we’d argue it’s worth making a little trek out for a day trip to the beach! Headed by Chef Nuch Srichantranon, the dishes are inspired by his childhood growing up in Bangkok, – expect plenty of night market-style spicy and crispy street snacks, classic mains with a slight twist, and a Southern Thai coast beach culture vibe.

Sip Song, L1, Shop 114 & 115, The Pulse, 28 Beach Road, Repulse Bay; +852 2328 8385

Soul Food Thai

With beloved Bangkok eateries Soul Food Mahanakorn and Soul Food 555 closing their doors this June, there’s no time like the present to get a taste of their famed food at sister restaurant Soul Food Thai in Hong Kong. Tuck into classic fried street snacks, zesty salads and rich soups, and favourite mains – everything from Pad Thai and Pad See Ew to Penang curry and Massaman. And, the meat is halal!

Soul Food Thai, 26-28 Elgin Street, Soho; +852 2177 3544

(Featured image and hero image courtesy of Chachawan)