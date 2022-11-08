Everything To Know About Black Sheep’s Four-Hands Collaborations

Six Black Sheep chefs, twelve Black Sheep hands. Black Sheep Restaurants’ 10-year anniversary celebrations continue apace with a series of unique, four-hands culinary collaborations at BELON, Grand Majestic Sichuan and Le Garçon Saigon.

As you may have heard, read, seen and most importantly, tasted by now, Black Sheep Restaurants is in the midst of a grand birthday celebration. It’s ten candles for the Hong Kong born-and-raised restaurant-group-turned-hospitality-movement, and no one is happier than founders Syed Asim Hussain and Christopher Mark, who have rang in the festivities with everything from a Prestige cover story to a wide range of specials, experiences, throwback dishes and beyond across the group’s 35-strong portfolio of fine dining destinations and lively neighbourhood hangouts.

Stories and community are at the heart of the Black Sheep ethos, and for ‘Gala Week’, the grand finale to this yearlong jubilee, the group has tapped its greatest storytellers, its chefs, to join forces on some one-of-a-kind, two-night-only menus — sure to be the latest chapter in the group’s long history of “you had to be there” moments.

From French and Japanese to Vietnamese and Punjabi — and of course, all the fiery flavours of Sichuanese fare — these are three meals you won’t want to miss.

Black Sheep’s Four-Hands Anniversary Collaborations

14-15 Nov: Chef Jacob Zuidervliet x Chef Hirokuni Shiga at BELON

Kicking things off with some star power — that’s Michelin, mes amis — one-starred BELON’s Chef Jacob Zuidervliet pairs up with Sushi Haru’s Chef Hirokuni Shiga to offer a union of French and Japanese culinary traditions, where ingredients, seasonality and technique reign supreme. Highlights include a Foie Gras Chawanmushi and the three-week-aged Duck with Umeshu and Satsuma-Imo, plus a rare and luxurious Seiko crab, served with haenuki and Yohei vinegar.

Date: 14-15 November

Price: HK$1,988 per guest, plus ten per cent service charge

Book here.

BELON, 1st Floor, 1-5 Elgin Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2152 2872

15-16 Nov: Chef Theign Phan x Fuchsia Dunlop at Grand Majestic Sichuan

Over at the fiery fever dream that is Grand Majestic Sichuan, Chef Theign Phan welcomes globally celebrated Chinese gastronomy expert Fuschia Dunlop, who played a key role in shaping the glamorous Sichuanese destination. As two women who are pushing forward Chinese culinary tradition, Phan and Dunlop have developed a menu that highlights the very best of this style of cookery. Highlights include Qiang Huang Gua (Jade heirloom cucumber tossed with chillies), Bang Bang Ping Yuen Ji (poached chicken in sesame sauce with peanuts), and Liang Ban Hai Zhe (jellyfish ribbons with sweet and sour radish).

Date: 15-16 November

Price: HK$1,088 per guest, plus ten per cent service charge

Book here.

Grand Majestic Sichuan, Alexandra House, Shop 301, 3rd Floor, 18 Chater Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2151 1299

16-17 Nov: Chef John Nguyen x Chef Palash Mitra at Le Garçon Saigon

It’s not often that Vietnamese and Punjabi cuisines meet, which makes this duo all the more exciting. Throw in another Michelin star from Chef Palash Mitra and New Punjab Club stepping into Chef John Nguyen’s kitchen at Le Garçon Saigon, and you’ve got all the ingredients for an unforgettable dining experience. Both Saigon and Punjab have deep agricultural roots, sharing a penchant for smoky, flame-kissed meats and seafoods and plenty of pristine produce. I’ll leave you with two words on the subject: Crab Biryani.

Date: 16-17 November

Price: HK$688 per guest, plus ten per cent service charge

Book here.

Le Garçon Saigon, 12 Wing Fung Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2455 2499

On 18 November, Black Sheep Restaurants will host the Black Sheep Gala, an invite-only dinner with friends, family and industry leaders at The Magistracy Dining Room in Tai Kwun. Chef Theign Phan of Grand Majestic Sichuan and Chef ArChan Chan of Ho Lee Fook will deliver a banquet-style presentation of Hong Kong and Cantonese culture and cuisine.

For more information on Black Sheep’s continued 10 Year celebrations, please visit here.