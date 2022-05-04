Chef Rafa Gil on His Return to Hong Kong and Refreshed Menu at La Rambla

While most keen-eyed diners will recognise Executive Chef Rafa Gil from his life-changing experience at Netflix’s hit show The Final Table, the intrepid chef has been making waves across Asia years before he made it on to our screens, first opening Catalunya in Singapore in 2012 before bringing his talented self to Hong Kong the following year. Fast-forward to 2022 and we’re back at the refreshed La Rambla where Chef Rafa Gil is back to take centre stage.

In conversation with Chef Rafa Gil of La Rambla

Chef Rafa Gil of La Rambla

You’ve been around the world! What convinced you to come back to helm La Rambla?

Returning to La Rambla this year felt like a homecoming. The opening of the original Catalunya in Singapore and Hong Kong was the reason I moved to Asia, and the catalyst for the awesome journey I’ve been on since. There’s a lot more freedom working at a restaurant compared to a hotel, for example, I can experiment more, be a lot more creative and have more interaction with guests.

Spanish food is my comfort food; from my first experiences working outside of Brazil, to helming the kitchens in luxury hotels around Asia, and of course appearing on The Final Table, the flavours of Spain have always played a part in the food that I make. I helped to build La Rambla into what it is today, and it’s always remained close to my heart, so when Gerald [Li of Leading Nation] asked if I’d be interested in coming back, I said yes immediately. I wanted to bring home all that I’ve been lucky enough to learn, develop, and be inspired by.

Japanese King Crab Tortilla and Uni Ensaladilla / La Rambla

Which ingredients would you consider the heart and soul of Spanish cuisine?

Spain is such a culturally diverse country that it’s hard to pinpoint individual ingredients. For example, in Segovia, pork is the most crucial product in that region. I spend the most time in San Sebastian and Catalunya, so seafood is obviously at the heart of both of those regions, as well as a cornerstone of my personal culinary style.

There’s a lot in common with the local love for seafood in both Hong Kong and Spain, actually. For example, ingredients such as sea cucumbers, clams and mussels — in Spain we would prepare seafood with escabeche and green sauce, here we would steam and grill, but the underlying love for freshness unites us. On the revamped menu we have traditional dishes like the Clams “A La Basca” from Basque country alongside dishes with an Asian touch like the Japanese King Crab Tortilla and Uni Ensaladilla, so while we bring the heart and soul of Spanish cuisine to diners in Hong Kong, we’re also using familiar and well-loved ingredients to create fun twists to the dishes.

Which dishes in the revamped menu should first-timers to the restaurant absolutely order?

Steak Tartare with Avruga Caviar: This is a new creation that we serve with piparra pepper salsa to balance the smokiness of the Spanish Avruga caviar and topped with traditional escabeche mushrooms. I love to interact with our guests when we do the “Gold Touch”, sprinkling gold leaf over the tartare for a picture-perfect moment.

Steak Tartare with Avruga Caviar / La Rambla

Seafood Trikini: The bikini was one of our original signatures at Catalunya so we wanted to create a new “bikini” which was how the Seafood Trikini came about. It has Japanese king crab, tuna, and caviar creme fraiche since Hongkongers will never say no to seafood.

Bombas de la Barceloneta: These flavour bombs are a popular Catalunya original that we brought back to the menu, but we’ve elevated it with smoked butter in the mashed potato mix.

Suquet de Peix: This is a classic Catalan comfort food that just warms the soul. We use the Josper grill to cook blue lobster and use the heads to make a sauce for an elevated version of this traditional fish stew.

Seafood Trikini / La Rambla

Where do you draw your inspiration for new dishes?

I’m always on the lookout for new ingredients and seasonal goodies. I’m lucky to have a great relationship with my suppliers so whenever something interesting comes in I get to play around with them. I also keep an eye on what’s trending around the world and find ways to incorporate them into what we’re doing, as well as adapt traditional dishes to local tastes.

With restrictions on dinner service lifted, what are you most looking forward to?

I’m excited to welcome back guests for dinner and to introduce our revamped menu to friends old and new. La Rambla was offering takeaway sets during this fifth wave with easy to reheat preparations, but honestly the best way to experience our authentic Spanish flavours is in the restaurant, dining in.