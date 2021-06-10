This year, Father’s Day takes place on Sunday, June 20 and it’s the perfect opportunity to spoil your old man and treat him to a proper meal at one of Hong Kong’s most popular restaurants.

Whether he’s a classic steak and wine guy or prefers modern cuisine, a Japanese feast or anything different, we’ve gathered eight suggestions that will win your dad’s approval in no time.

Takumi by Daisuke Mori

This year, French-Japanese fine dining establishment Takumi by Daisuke Mori has in store an exclusive 9-course Father’s Day dinner menu featuring an array of seasonal delicacies. Chef Mori’s selection, which encapsulates the 12-seat restaurant’s culinary journey through Europe and Asia, includes Hida Wagyu Beef two Ways, with shabu shabu for rib-eye and charcoal tenderloin, and Abalone Soup Somen with Fukinoto and a scent of yuzu. The limited-edition menu will be served for dinner.

Takumi by Daisuke Mori, Shop 1, The Oakhill, 16 Wood Road, Wan Chai; +852 2574 1299

Yung’s Bistro

Choose from a choice of two from reputed Cantonese restaurant Yung’s Bistro, where celebrations for dad can either take place by sweeping harbour-side views at the eatery’s sleek interiors or in the comforts of dining rooms at home. For the former, the Father’s Day set menu is lined up with eight Cantonese dishes, spotlighting restaurant’s classics including baked lobster with ginger and onion, steamed garoupa with aged tangerine peel and Yung Kee’s signature roasted goose leg. The latter menu varies slightly with the swap-in of sweet and sour pork with fresh pineapple and pan-fried prawns with soy sauce.

Yung’s Bistro, Shop 701, 7/F, K11 Musea, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui; +852 2321 3800

Buenos Aires Polo Club

For fathers who love classic pairings and refined settings, Argentinian restaurant Buenos Aires Polo Club is offering a special selection of Black Angus grass-fed beef seasoned and seared on a traditional parrilla grill. Central’s elegant steak house, inspired by a 20th century elite private member’s club, will accompany the meat feast with Latin American-inspired condiments and sides, like its famous chimichurri. A selection of classic cocktails will also complete the meal, from a crisp Martini at the beginning to a sip of whisky to end the evening.

Buenos Aires Polo Club, 7th Floor, LKF Tower, 33 Wyndham Street, Central; +852 2321 8681

La Rambla by Catalunya

An international getaway may not be on the agenda in time for Father’s Day, so perhaps a gastronomic journey could be the perfect replacement — the only kind of ‘travel’ we’ve been experiencing as of late. Spend an almost-evening alfresco at one of Barcelona’s busy squares with La Rambla by Catalunya’s Father’s Day tasting menu, a curated line-up of chef Ferran’s father’s own favourites, a comforting taste of Spanish nostalgia. Think seafood paellas and more traditional recipes like the pulpo gallego, a Galician-style octopus tapas. Appetites happily satiated, dads will leave in more jovial moods with a complimentary Glenmorangie whisky tasting tumbler gift set to go.

La Rambla by Catalunya, 3071-73, Level 3, ifc mall, Central, Hong Kong; +852 2661 1161

Spasso

To spoil your father like a papà and nonno, treat your old man to Spasso’s Father’s Day brunch, an indulgent Italian meal that spans across regions. On the day, every dad will be welcomed with a complimentary Aperol Spritz to accompany the buffet-style selection of antipasti from all over the peninsula. The feast will continue with a pasta course of artisanal Fettucine with a porcini and sausage ragout, vegetarian saffron and zucchini flower risotto and other main courses.

Spasso, Empire Centre, 68 Mody Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui East; +852 2730 8027

Hutong

Dinner with a sky-high view is one meal that no dad will refuse. Temper the calm cityscape below with a fiery Father’s Day dinner worth chattering about. Hutong’s 12-course dinner is topped with a satisfying rotation of the Sichuanese eatery’s mouth-numbing favourites: Sichuan chilli-peppered sucking pig. Steamed Hokkaido scallop with Hunan chilli. Alaskan crab & shrimp salad drizzled in the infamous Hutong chilli oil. Cool off with the special Father’s Honour cocktail from Moon Gate Bar. It’s a smooth Bulleit Bourbon-based beverage, stirred with homemade pecan syrup, Australian coffee bitters and citrus – all of dad’s favourites.

Hutong, 28/F, One Peking, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon; +852 3428 8342

Caprice

For an intimate evening of excellence and extravagance, treat dad to an exclusive experience at Caprice’s Chef’s Table, where a three-Michelin-star feast paired with the finest wines and cocktails awaits him. Throughout the meal, diners will enjoy front row seats to Chef Guillaume Galliot’s action-packed kitchen while savouring inventive dishes next to the famed Caprice cheese cellar. Highlights of the special menu include Foie Gras Terrine with Hibiscus Jelly and Strawberry Marmalade and Butter with Cuttlefish Bolognese and Saffron Sauce as well as an impeccable wine selection by Sommelier Victor Petiot.

Caprice, Four Seasons Hotel, 8 Finance St, Central; +852 3196 8888

Zuma

You know what’s one fool-proof way of impressing dad this Father’s Day: An afternoon at Zuma’s iconic brunch, now even better with an extended three hours session that also includes free-flow champagne. Cheers! Expect all the enduring signatures from the contemporary Japanese izakaya: Takana fried rice, miso marinated black cod and a special 400-gram grilled black angus rib-eye steak with black pepper available for add-on.

Zuma, Level 5 & 6, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central; +852 3657 638