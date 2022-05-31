Five Natural Wine Pairings to Try at The Baker & The Bottleman

By Fontaine Cheng
Lifestyle Editor
31 May 2022
Master sommelier, Pierre Brunelli shares five of the best dishes and natural wines to try at The Baker & The Bottleman’s natural wine bar

The modern bakery, created by Simon Rogan of Roganic, holds sustainability as a core value and this includes the natural wine bar upstairs which is perfect for casual dining paired with natural wines. The space is open daily from as early as 8 am until 5 pm for daytime dining from The Baker’s menu as well as Wednesday to Saturday from 5.30 pm to 10 pm for The Bottleman’s wine bar experience, both of which are a welcome addition to Wan Chai’s Lee Tung Avenue.

As part of its sustainable approach, The Baker & The Bottleman eschews traditional ordering processes and paper menus. Instead, dine-in orders are made and paid for digitally via a QR code. Those looking to purchase a bottle of wine can browse the shop’s unique selection of natural, bio-dynamic and organic wines around the world in the retail section downstairs.

With a fair few food options to sample, we spoke to Master sommelier Pierre Brunelli about what to try and which pour to opt for when dining at The Baker & The Bottleman.

Dish: Anchovy on toast with spicy tomato spread
Wine: Envinate, Albahra, Castilla-la-Mancha, Spain 2019
The pairing: The savoury anchovy on toast is served with a tomato spread that is lightly spiced with nduja (or spicy Italian sausage) which goes very well with this light, refreshing and non-oaky wine, contrasting the heat of the spice nicely.

Dish: Beef scratching with mock bacon seasoning
Wine: Bereche, Brut Reserve, Champagne, France, MV
The pairing: The beef scratching has a similar texture to a crispy tapioca cracker. The saltiness of the scratching is also incredibly moreish, pairing well with the mineral-forward Champagne that quenches your thirst.

Dish: Scotch egg and pickled walnut sauce
Wine: Savigny-les-Beaune, Chandon de Briailles, Burgundy, 2018
The pairing: This earthy Pinot Noir cuts through the richness of the pork and, due to its soft tannins, does not conflict with the runny yolk. The complexity of this oak-aged red wine comes through and compliments the balsamic character of the walnut sauce beautifully.

Dish: Flatbread, roasted cashew and chickpea cream with sorrel emulsion
Wine: Domaine Plageolles, Gaillac, South West, France, 2018
The pairing: The chickpea and cashew cream works wonderfully well with the juicy tannin of the orange wine. There is a light touch of garlic in the cream that complements the vibrant freshness of the wine and leaves the palate clean for another bite.

Dish: Butter lettuce with whipped ricotta and toasted bread crumbs
Wine: Muscadet Sevre et Maine, Domaine de Bellevue, Loire Valley, France, 2020
The pairing: A light and refreshing dish that works superbly well with this bright lemony and salty Loire white that delivers a light body and incredible texture.

