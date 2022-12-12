Swallow’s Nest: Greet the New Year at the New Italian Restaurant Vista

Fall in love with the wonders of Italian culinary this New Year at Vista.

A pleasant view. High climb. Grand and calibrated-to-the-t mise en scene of nature’s devisal. A swallow soaring above the sweeping lawns of valleys or a crisp mist covering the steel-and-glass colossi with many neon eyes etched into them. These are but a few associations that come to mind when one hears the word vista; also, incidentally, the name of a new restaurant at One Peking Road.

Alba White Truffle Tagliolini

It’s the breath-taking views that entice one to explore the vantage point Vista found itself in – nested previously by Aqua – yet the hearty flavours of Italian gastronomy’s crème de la crème are what sway a professional gourmand and an aloof diner alike to stay, give in to the inspired longing for indulgence and feel it slowly be satiated with each delicious bite.

BBQ pulled pork maritozzi sandwiches

The novel emporium of Italian culinary is – in a way – a sky garden, where intimate booths sit among luscious greenery, where thin pizzas and Venetian tapas Cicchetti find a spot near plates upon plates of fresh grilled seafood and, of course, handcrafted pastas.

iliar and beloved Italian dishes holds the foundation of Vista’s oeuvre:

A wonderful array of familiar and beloved Italian dishes holds the foundation of Vista’s oeuvre: Saffron and sausage risotto, Alba white truffle tagliolini, pizza with creamy burrata, mortadella and Bronte pistachio, a Sicilian treasure nicknamed ‘green gold’. Apart from the revered staples, Vista offers bold culinary inventions of Chef Andrea Mura, like the crispy BBQ pulled pork maritozzi sandwiches inspired by the traditional sweet Roman pastry. There’s more, of course, like the tender Milanese-style 450g breaded veal cutlet with shaved black truffle or the Salt-baked seabass with vegetable caponata and salmoriglio sauce, which is flamed by the table side if you wish to up the theatrics at your Friday soirèe.

Crispy Thin Pizzas

And for this New Year’s Eve, Vista designed a 5-course menu packed with gastronomic gems from all over Italy, seafood galore and, naturally, Veuve Clicquot champagne. And, if Sicily’s White Lotus is fully booked, why not greet 2023 at the next best thing that happens to be but a ferry ride away?