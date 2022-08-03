Here’s Where to Eat in Hong Kong This August

From a new salad bar, to a 19020s-themed banquet, and an indulgent Brazilian feast, here’s where to eat in Hong Kong in August 2022.

A selection of dishes at Terroirs by LQV, a new wine bar located on Lyndhurst Terrace

Where to Eat in Hong Kong in August 2022

Auor

Award-winning chef Edward Voon is behind Wan Chai’s innovative new restaurant Auor. Named for the blissful moment that precedes sunset and inspired by the passage of time, the concept honours French culinary traditions through the vibrant flavours and diverse ingredients of Asia. At Auor, Voon serves an imaginative dining experience divided into six rounds or a longer menu dégustation. The chef recounts his formative years in Singapore in Round #2, a sui kow dumpling with Carabineros prawn, fermented black bean, scallop mousse, fennel, lemon and saffron emulsion. “Dining at Auor,” explains Voon, “is a procession of taste sensations that respect the bountiful seasons and embrace the evolving nature of life in all its beauty.”

Auor, 88 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai; +852 2866 4888

Terroirs by LQV

An ode to French wines, artisanal producers and savoir-faire in the heart of Central, Terroirs by LQV is a new, stylish destination for wine lovers. Its diverse selection comprises natural and biodynamic wines, as well as 300 bottles priced under $500 and rare finds that reach the $220,000 mark. Highlights from the food menu include Nice’s famous pissaladière tart with anchovy and onion, and house-made pâté en croûte with Noir de Bigorre pork and Maison Samaran foie gras.

Terroirs by LQV, 3rd floor, 1 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central; +852 2550 0345

LITE

Prestige July cover star Lynus Woo opens LITE on Central’s Wellington Street, offering a range of nutritious, seasonal and fresh customised bowls, juices and smoothies, and promoting conscious eating through delicious ingredients. LITE‘s Australia-based nutritionist Kristy Lau and the kitchen team aim to aid customers with varying dietary needs by providing well-balanced choices, among which are seasonal items such as truffle arugula salad, crabmeat avocado salad and summer harvest salad.

LITE, 25 Wellington Street, Central; +852 3169 9933

Ān

Ān, a range of soy-based gourmet and lifestyle products by chef Vicky Lau of TATE Dining Room and Mora, can be discovered at DATE by TATE shop as part of the line’s first ever public pop-up.

DATE by TATE, 210 Hollywood Rd, Sheung Wan; +852 6730 2494

The Hari Hong Kong

This month, the terrace of Zoku at The Hari Hong Kong hosts a glamorous Great Gatsby-themed party. Celebrating opulence and extravagance, the evening kicks off with drinks and continues with a sumptuous dinner, whose six-course menu features delicacies such as unagi, foie gras, and apple chilli sauce nori crackers with ponzu and caviar; and a crudo of amaebi, ikura, and horse mackerel. Themed cocktails such as Golden Age Spritz and Gatsby Highball complement the lavish banquet and entertainment.

The Hari Hong Kong, 330 Lockhart Rd, Wan Chai,+852 2129 0388

Écriture

Two-Michelin-star restaurant Écriture recently introduced new menus by executive chef Maxime Gilbert and chef de cuisine Héloïse Fischbach. Conceptualised with a focus on Japanese and French artisans and producers, the new selections include complex creations, among which is the now-famous caviar and uni tart — a buckwheat crust filled with Royal Caviar Club hybrid sturgeon caviar, kabu purée, Hokkaido sea urchin and beurre blanc — and Cucumber Flowers, a carpaccio of olive oil and lime marinated cucumber, kiwi and cucumber jus with banonegi.

Écriture, 26/F H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, +852 2795 5996

Ta Vie

This summer, acclaimed restaurant Ta Vie by chef-owner Hikeaki Sato is partnering with RSRV Champagne to present an exclusive menu. Inspired by Sato’s first visit to the Mumm champagne cellars 15 years ago, the dishes range from reinvented classics to unexpected seasonal surprises. Highlights include Sweetcorn Mousse, one of the chef’s signature creations, paired with RSRV Cuvée 4.5; and charcoalgrilled pigeon from Bresse with grilled Taiwan bamboo shoot, pigeon liver paste and shiitake duxelles, paired with the prestigious Cuvée Lalou 2008.

Ta Vie, 2/F, The Pottinger Hong Kong, 74 Queen’s Road Central; +852 668 6488

Uma Nota

SoHo’s beloved Brazilian-Japanese establishment Uma Nota has introduced a new dining series to highlight authentic Brazilian ingredients. Available every Sunday to Wednesday throughout this month, the Root of the Amazon dinner pays tribute to cassava, the country’s third most consumed carb. The feast, devised by chef Gustavo Vargas, starts with the traditional Pão de Mandioca, homemade cassava bread served with smoked butter, goat cheese and eggplant miso. Other courses include Cuscuz de Mandioca, grilled lamb rack marinated in green miso with cassava couscous; and Carne de sol e Milfolhas de Mandioca, two-day cured beef rump with cassava millefeuille, roti juice and a Brazilian vinaigrette.

Uma Nota, Upper G/F, 38 Peel St, Central: +852 2889 7576

“Where to Eat in Hong Kong in August 2022” is a part of a monthly series, check back every month for more recommendations