Our Restaurant Picks For Dining Out This September

Gastronomic delights come in the form of refreshed tasting menus and new faces on the pass, just in time to usher in September and the lovely autumn months that follow.

UMI

Umi

Experience the best catches from the coasts of Japan in the intimate sushi bar UMI, re-geared with new chef Makoto Harada of Kumamoto. Working in tandem with executive chef Yukio Kimijima, he’s devised a new omakase menu that celebrates the venue’s fifth anniversary.

Umi, 159 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan

PLAA

Plaa

The group that brought us favourites such as Hansik Goo and Whey unveils its latest culinary venture, Plaa, whose name means “fish” in Thai. Helmed by up-and-coming head chef Santipap Tonkanya and award-winning Hong Kong chef Richie Lin, the restaurant brings a modern rendition of Thai gastronomy to our city with a menu built around vibrant seafood and fresh produce.

Plaa, 2/F, 8 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central

HUSO

Huso

What better pairing is there than caviar and champagne? The Pottinger Hotel has revamped its landmark space and introduced a new concept restaurant, Huso. Enjoy a menu of French-Mediterranean cuisine, whose luxurious bites are accompanied by a thoughtful selection of the finest bubbles.

Huso, 1/F, The Pottinger Hong Kong, 74 Queen’s Road Central, Central

USHIDOKI

Ushidoki

Newly opened Japanese kaiseki house Ushidoki introduces its multi-course tasting menu featuring the exclusive wagyu from the famed Oda farm in Kagoshima prefecture. Devised by chefs Yoshiyuki Kikuchi and Michinori Hasegawa, the indulgent and intimate dining experience (the venue seats just 13) offers hit after hit of only the freshest and most delectable plates.

Ushidoki, Shop 2B, 1/F, Manning House, 38-48 Queen’s Road Central

1111 ONES

1111 ONES

Modern Cantonese fine-dining restaurant 1111 ONES is offering two seasonal tasting dinner menus. Diners can choose between six or eight courses and enjoy masterpieces by chef Will Leung in a culinary journey through Hong Kong, starting with a refined version of local favourite Egg Waffle Rolls and ending with a classic dessert: tofu.

1111 ONES, 11/F, 18 On Lan Street, Central