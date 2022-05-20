An Italian’s Guide to The Best Pizza in Hong Kong

Pizza. Possibly Italy’s most popular export and one of the most beloved comfort foods around the world. As the team’s resident Italian, I embarked on the particularly challenging task of selecting the best pizza in Hong Kong.

While the term dates back to the 10th century, legend has it that pizza as we know it was invented in 1889 by Neapolitan cook Raffaele Esposito, who created the now-iconic “Pizza Margherita” (with tomatoes, mozzarella and basil) to honour Margherita of Savoy, Queen of Italy by marriage to Umberto I.

Esposito’s original recipe is officially preserved by the True Neapolitan Pizza Association (Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana) in 1984 in the southern city. In 2017, The art of the Neapolitan ‘Pizzaiuolo’ was included in UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Italians generally agree that the most authentic version of the country’s national dish is the Neapolitan one. However, there are countless regional variations that make for a diverse pizza landscape inside – and outside – the peninsula.

Needless to say, pizza is one of the most controversial debate topics in the country – and among Italians in Hong Kong! So, I decided to compile this list pretending I was living in any given Italian city and including the pizzerias that I could find there, too.

Without further ado, here’s where to find the best pizza in Hong Kong (according to an Italian).

Here’s Where to Find The Best Pizza in Hong Kong

Fiata

We love it because: It’s absolutely perfect! It’s fluffy – but not heavy – and quintessentially Southern Italian. Plus, the choice of toppings is remarkable!

Fiata, 2 Staunton St, Central; +852 60326626

Pizzeria Italia

We love it because: It’s not Neapolitan-style pizza but it’s simple and authentic. This is exactly what you’d find in random Italian town: fuss-free comfort food.

Pizzeria Italia, multiple locations including 46 High St, Sai Ying; +852 2525 2519

Motorino

We love it because: It’s a little extra indulgent without deviating too much from authentic recipes and it’s a staple of the Hong Kong pizza scene.

Motorino, two locations including 15 Ship Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong; +852 2520 0690

La Camionetta

We love it because: The dough is irresistibly crunchy and light. The type of pizza you can eat more than once a week and, of course, finish by yourself.

La Camionetta, G/F, 12 A, Elgin Street, Central; +852 6717 0082

Ciao Chow

We love it because: It’s a delicious Neapolitan pizza certified by the Associazione Vera Pizza Napoletana.

Ciao Chow, G/F, California Tower, 30-32 D’Aguilar Street, Lan Kwai Fong, Central; +852 2344 0005

Alvy’s

We love it because: While the neighbourhood eatery is inspired by New York pizzerias, the dough is to die for. Also, Alvy’s pizzas are creative and edgy without being “blasphemous” (IYKYK!).

Alvy’s, 8 Holland St, Kennedy Town; +852 2312 2996