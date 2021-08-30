Here are all the newest luxury afternoon tea sets to try in Hong Kong, this summer.

High tea is something of an institution in Hong Kong – well, at Hong Kong hotels and upscale restaurants. There’s nothing more luxurious than sitting down with a triple-tiered tray and tea (or bubbly!), picking up dainty bite-sized pieces of pastry and carefully crafted savoury bites. Try something different and seasonal this summer, by choosing one of these newer luxury afternoon tea sets on offer now.

Madame Fù x Crabtree & Evelyn

Inspired by the tropical islands of Bali, Madame Fù has joined hands with Crabtree & Evelyn to present this menu, timed to also celebrate the cosmetics brand’s first Asia-inspired collection. Seasonal delights on offer include lemongrass shrimp dumplings, tea-smoked duck breast, poppy-seed beef puffs, and smoked salmon and cream cheese on toast. Delicacies make use of tropical fruits and Balinese herbs, with new specially crafted eats such as Madame Fù’s pandan cake, coconut choux, banana and chocolate mousse, and pandan and coconut klepon (sweet rice ball) accompanied by Madame Fù clotted cream and rose petal jam scones (a signature!). And, each guest will receive an exclusive Crabtree & Evelyn gift (while stocks last).

Madame Fù, 3/F, Barrack Block, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central; +852 2114 2118; Crabtree & Evelyn x Madame Fù “Bali” Afternoon Tea, available every day from 2:30pm to 5:30pm, now until 31 August 2021

Conrad Hong Kong x Venchi

Venchi’s long history of chocolate-making — beginning in 1878 — makes it an authority in the art form. Head to Conrad Hong Kong’s Lobby Lounge this summer to indulge in velvety gelato, masterful sweet and savoury delicacies, and gourmet chocolate — perfectly made with the Italian chocolatier’s exquisite technique. Highlights include the bonet alla piemontese, originating in the northwest Italian wine region of Langhe and made with Venchi’s 56 percent dark chocolate.

Conrad Hong Kong Lobby Lounge, Lobby Level, 88 Queensway, Admiralty; +852 2822 8891; available weekdays from 3pm to 5:30pm and weekends and public holidays from 2pm to 3:30pm and 4pm to 5:30pm, now until 12 September 2021

Tiffin at Grand Hyatt Hong Kong

The three-layered afternoon tea at Tiffin at the Grand Hyatt is getting a summer makeover. The new set, made by executive pastry chef Smita and chef de cuisine Andre, features seasonal fruits and ingredients such as mango, peach and berries – cool flavours to sweep away the sweltering heat. Pair artisanal savoury and sweet delicacies with signature cocktails, mocktails and tea. Offerings include a yuzu and pineapple cheesecake, a foie gras tartlet with raspberry, and a tiger prawn charcoal sub with saffron mayonnaise and chervil. As always, the set will be complemented by a dessert and ice-cream counter serving waffles, crepes, homemade ice cream and more.

Tiffin, Mezzanine Floor, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai; +852 2584 7722; Summer Afternoon Tea Set, available every day from 3:30pm to 5:30pm, now until 20 September 2021

The Langham Hong Kong x Salvatore Ferragamo

To celebrate the fashion house’s brand new fragrance collection, Italian luxury brand Salvatore Ferragamo has partnered up with The Langham Hong Kong to bring us an exclusive afternoon tea set. Inspired by the “Storie di Seta” (“Stories of Silk”) perfume collection’s four ready-to-wear creations, the hotel’s culinary team have created eight sweet and savoury delicacies that reflect the perfumes’ essence and top notes. Dishes include a sakura strawberry-rhubarb mini pavlova, a foie gras bonbon, a pistachio-raspberry panna cotta, a braised beef sandwich and a seafood salad on lobster crab quiche. The set is best complemented with one of the premium loose leaf teas, a glass of Saicho sparkling tea or a glass of Taittinger Champagne.

The Langham Hong Kong, 8 Peking Road, Tsim Sha Tsui; +852 2375 1133; Salvatore Ferragamo STORIE DI SETA Afternoon Tea, available weekdays from 3pm to 5pm and weekend and public holidays from 2:15pm to 4:15pm and 4:30pm to 6:30pm, now until 30 September 2021

Garden Lounge at The Murray “Tea-licious Afternoon”

Garden Lounge at The Murray Hong Kong is presenting a truly tea-focused summer experience, with an afternoon set spotlighting premium single-origin teas from JING including an invigorating lemongrass and ginger, a fragrant Ceylon and rose, and a full-bodied Earl Grey. The set features thoughtfully selected sweet and savoury treats — including a coconut and pineapple sable, a crab meat sandwich and an avocado shrimp tart (to complement the zesty and spiced lemongrass-ginger); a buttery apricot financier, a raspberry cream sandwich, and a watermelon-feta cheese sandwich (to accompany the medium-bodied Ceylon tea); and lemon bergamot cookies, a black truffle chicken roll sandwich, and a chocolate-blueberry opera cake (best enjoyed with the Earl Grey tea)

Garden Lounge, Lobby Level, The Murray Hong Kong, 22 Cotton Tree Drive, Central; +852 3141 8888; “Tea-licious Afternoon”, available every day from 2:45pm to 4:15pm and from 4:30pm to 6pm, now until 30 September 2021