A Comprehensive Mooncake Shopping Guide For Mid-Autumn Festival 2022

We love news of an upcoming long weekend but what makes it absolutely sweeter are the festive delights that come in celebration of it. For Mid-Autumn Festival this year, we’ll be celebrating with boxes and boxes of mooncakes. From tea-infused options to kumquat fillings to vegan delights, here is our guide to the best the city has to offer.

The Landmark Mandarin Oriental

The Landmark Mandarin Oriental Mooncake Set

Promoting both sustainability and fashion, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental relaunches their stylish, reusable mooncake bag as this Mid-Autumn Festival’s gift for your loved ones. The handbags are decorated with shades of yellow and white, bringing out the joyous atmosphere of the festival. Each handbag contains six classic egg custard mooncakes with silky-smooth filling and an indulgent, buttery crust. The full set of stylish handbags is available online until 10 September.

The Langham

The Langham “Moments in Bloom” Mooncake Box

The Langham slides into our hearts with ease this year with a new rendition of their annual collectable floral mooncake box. Three Michelin-starred T’ang Court presents two classic flavours: the signature Mini Egg Custard and the White Lotus Paste with Double Egg Yolks, available in boxes of six and four mooncakes respectively.

Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel

Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel Mooncake Box

Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel introduces their Hong Kong exclusive mooncake gift box inspired by the festive family tradition of carving lanterns out of thick-peeled pomelos. When switched on, the box radiates a soft glow through the constellation silhouettes, conveying the spirit of the Moon Festival. Inside you will find six hand-crafted mooncakes, including chocolate custard and classic custard filling encased in a golden pastry crust.

Creo by Brentwood

Creo by Brentwood Mooncakes

Creo by Brentwood presents contemporary touches to the mooncake tradition by introducing a gift set with three uniquely flavoured mooncakes: Manuka Honey Egg Custard — egg custard infused with manuka honey; Earl Grey Tea Custard — creamy Earl Grey flavoured custard filling representing Creo’s specialty tea offerings; and a Coffee Lava Custard — a custard filling infused with Arabica coffee and a lava centre. Creo’s mooncake gift sets are a part of the brand’s mission to support local businesses and inspire connections with Hong Kong’s artists and artisans.

The Peninsula

The Peninsula Mooncakes

Chef Tang Chi Keung of The Peninsula pays homage to age-old traditions with a tart, salty lemon white lotus seed paste mooncake this year. In line with the brand’s opulent offerings for a full tasting experience, their “Moon Gazing” gift set comes with a set of porcelain tea service and a tin of the finest Pu Er tea.

Additionally, Chef Baptiste Villefranque of The Peninsula Boutique and Café presents a new festival-inspired pastry – Luna. Filled with yolk-like jelly topping and accented with a layer of fine white chocolate, this new imagining demonstrates the creative skills of the chef. Luna is available exclusively at The Peninsula Boutique and Café and online boutique as an individual- or four-piece gift box.

Grand Hyatt

Wellington Mooncake by Grand Hyatt

For those who are looking for something less traditional, Grand Hyatt presents a creative mooncake collection in collaboration with up-and-coming gourmet brand Phoebe’s Kitchen. Gift your meat-loving friends with the brand’s Wellington Mooncakes – US Angus beef wrapped with light pastry with all the toppings of the classic dish including Parma ham, mushrooms, foie gras and black truffle sauce. Besides this savoury option, customers can also enjoy various classic mooncakes from the hotel’s Chinese restaurant One Harbour Road.

COVA

COVA Mooncakes

COVA’s giftboxes perfectly convey the spirit of the festival’s joy and warmth with full moon stamps on orange-shaded boxes symbolizing a moon shining over us this season. In their wide variety of mooncake collections, COVA presents a new Lava Chocolate Mooncake infused with oozing chocolate filling and wrapped in light, buttery pastry. Besides the new flavour, dessert lovers will be able to enjoy an assortment of the classics including Egg Custard, Cranberry Custard, and White Lotus Seed Paste mooncakes.

Cocoparadise

Cocoparadise Mooncake Set

Cocoparadise, founded by 40 Under 40 alum Valerie Chiu, celebrates this year’s Mid-Autumn festival with 100% plant based vegan mooncakes. For those missing travel, delight in delicious flavours of coconut and Thai tea while enjoying a guilt-free experience for health-conscious customers. Sets of four mooncakes are packaged in beautiful blue and yellow boxes and are available at Early Bird pricing before 14 August.

Date by TATE

Date by TATE Gift Box

Date by TATE takes a different approach towards the creation of their gift box with Chef Vicky Lau and Head Pastry Chef Graff Kwok assembling a collection of seasonal desserts packaged in a reusable wooden gift box, wrapped in a furoshiki-style scarf. Sweets contained in the boxes include Osmanthus sables, pecan cookies, pistachio marshmallow biscuits as well as other desserts that will delight the eye and palate of any sweet tooth during this year’s festival.

Ying Jee Club

Ying Jee Club Mooncake Set

In celebration of this year’s Mid-Autumn festival, two Michelin-star Cantonese restaurant Ying Jee Club launches a fresh collection of kumquat mooncakes, handcrafted by Chef Siu Hin-chi and his culinary team. The set of six citrus and egg custard flavoured mooncakes comes packaged in an elegant teal jewel box and is now available for pre-order.

The Coffee Academics

The Coffee Academics Mooncakes

The Coffee Academics, known for their high-quality coffee experiences, celebrates this year’s festival with “Brewing into Moonshine” – a selection of six delicious mooncakes, half of which are infused with the brand’s rich house blended coffee, while the other half are filled with Valrhona Guanaja chocolate and custard.

Paul Lafayet

Paul Lafayete Mooncakes

Innovative French dessert brand Paul Lafayet teams up again with French illustrator Emilie Sarnel to introduce their giftboxes inspired by the ancient legend of the Jade Rabbit. The set includes four flavors: Earl Grey, Manuka Honey, Green Tea, and the signature dessert of the brand – French Crème Brûlée. Early Bird pricing is available before the 31 August.

Fortnum and Mason

Fortnum and Mason Mooncake Set

Celebrated for their teas, Fortnum and Mason demonstrates their expertise in the department with their luxurious tea and mooncake pairing gift boxes available in three flavors: Matcha, Earl Grey, and Royal Blend mooncakes. The matcha mooncake is served with sweet Victoria Grey Tea; the Earl Grey flavour is doubly enhanced with the floral tones of bergamot with the Earl Grey tea; and finally, this year’s new Royal Blend mooncake is paired with the brand’s signature Royal Blend Tea.

Lady M

Lady M Mooncakes

Lady M’s famous miniature mooncakes that embody elegance and simplicity are available in this year’s limited-edition Glowing Lights Mooncake Gift Set. On top of the lantern-shaped box sits a golden rabbit, symbolizing the abundant autumn harvest. This box contains six mooncakes with three decadent flavours: Caramel Coffee, Purple Yam Custard, and a fan-favourite Earl Grey flavour.

The Cakery

The Cakery Mooncake set

Those who want to celebrate the Mid-Autumn festival with healthy desserts can enjoy The Cakery’s set of four vegan mooncakes. All treats are made with high-quality natural ingredients without any preservatives and presented in recyclable origami-like package. Mooncake flavours include Black Sesame Lava, Yuzu Blueberry, Mango Lava, and Yame Hojicha Chocolate and are significantly lower in sugar and fats compared to traditional mooncakes.

Hero image courtesy of The Langham Hong Kong