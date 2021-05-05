Mother’s Day 2021: Where to Celebrate in Hong Kong

It comes without saying that mothers deserve recognition all year round, but with Mother’s Day fast approaching — it falls on Sunday, May 9th this year — there’s no better time to celebrate the first lady in your life than this weekend.

Whether she prefers to enjoy a leisurely lunch, a luxury dinner or a sophisticated tasting experience, Hong Kong’s restaurants and hotels are offering the most opulent ways to spoil her. Here are our top picks:

Sumptuous Indulgence at Beefbar

This Mother’s Day, one Michelin star meet specialist Beefbar is exceptionally opening on Sunday to celebrate the most important lady in your life. Chef Andrea Spagoni has designed two luxury set menus that include all time favourites like the Australian “Wagyu-Crossbred” rib-eye cap with baby spring onion and bean sprouts, and special additions like the indulgent Red Vermouth flavoured Strawberry Cheesecake.

Beefbar, 2/F, Club Lusitano, 16 Ice House St, Central; +852 2110 8853

Yat Tung Heen‘s Cantonese Feast

To celebrate mothers who are passionate about local delicacies, Yat Tung Heen at Eaton Hong Kong has launched a specially curated nine-course Mother’s Day Menu. The Cantonese Michelin-starred feast begins with restaurant’s signature Honey-glazed Barbecued Pork and Roasted Pork Belly, while mains include the Braised Abalone and Tiger Prawns in Two Ways: Sweet & Sour and Sauteed.

Yat Tung Heen, Level B2, Eaton HK, 380 Nathan Rd, Jordan; +852 2710 1093

Bayfare Social’s Mother’s Day Specials

This Sunday, ever trendy Spanish gastro-market Bayfare Social at Rosewood Hong Kong will offer a series of limited edition mediterranean dishes to pay tribute to mothers. The selection includes the classic Bocadillo de Tortilla, a Cold Spanish Potato Omelette with Baguette and Garlic Aioli; the “Acapulco” Style Ceviche with Prawn, Octopus and Scallop; and the spicy Sea Bass Casserole with Eggplant, Chickpeas, Harissa.

Bayfare Social, 5/F Rosewood Hong Kong, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui; +852 3891 8732

Mother’s Day Tea Pairing at Roganic

Eco-friendly and Michelin-starred Roganic is the perfect treat to celebrate all foodie mums passionate about sustainability and the ever popular farm-to-table movement. This Sunday, the restaurant’s celebrated tasting menus, created by chef Ashley Salmon, can be paired with a special selection of tea beverages, ranging from Ambient brewed, cold brew and a homemade sparkling tea. Some of the menu’s highlights include the Mackerel tartare with local tomato and linseed cracker and the indulgent

Roganic, 255 Gloucester Rd, Causeway Bay; +852 2817 8383

Osteria Marzia’s Oyster Shucking Experience

For a Mother’s Day celebration that encapsulates European atmosphere and flavours, Osteria Marzia has launched a charming oyster shucking experience reminiscent of a coastal Italian summer day. To start, guests will be able to discover the secrets to oyster shucking from Chef Luca while sipping free-flowing Champagne. The aperitif will continue with a selection of hand-picked Italian wines and signature seafood crudo dishes prepared tabled-side by the chef.

Osteria Marzia, The Fleming, 41 Fleming Rd, Wan Chai; +852 3607 2253