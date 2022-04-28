7 Mother’s Day Meals to Celebrate Your Mum in Hong Kong

From brunch, to afternoon tea and dinner, we’ve selected seven Mother’s Day Meals to impress your mum this May.

With dining restrictions finally eased, it’s time to treat your mum – and family – to a scrumptious meal in one of our city’s finest establishments. We’ve done the hard work for you and selected some of the best offerings around town.

Mother’s Day Meals to Book Right Now

A Mother’s Day-themed treat available at The Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Morton’s the Steakhouse

Who doesn’t love an indulgent and beautifully nostalgic surf ‘n’ turf? Morton’s the Steakhouse is bringing back one of its most popular menus just in time to celebrate mums. The three-course Steak & Lobster menu, available for lunch only, starts off with a choice of classic Caesar Salad or Lobster Bisque, followed by a succulent 10oz Manhattan Cut New York Strip alongside a choice of Crab Cake, Lobster Tail or Bacon-wrapped Scallops. Desserts include Morton’s famous Hot Chocolate Cake, Key Lime Pie and Crème Brûlée.

Morton’s the Steakhouse, The Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Fourth Level, 20 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui; +852 2732 2343

Arbor

Two-Michelin-stars contemporary restaurant Arbor is celebrating this year’s Mother’s Day with an eight-course brunch and a scrumptious 11-course dinner (a perfect gift for all the foodie mums out there). To mark the special occasions, chef de cuisine Eric Räty has crafted a gastronomic experience like no other, featuring coveted Japanese ingredients like Kohada fish and A4 Wagyu beef.

Arbor, 25/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central; +852 3185 8388

Mandarin Grill + Bar

If you’re looking to impress your mum with a classic – and yet impressive – banquet, Mandarin Grill + Bar has you covered with an indulgent Mother’s Day Sunday Roast. The menu includes an egg dish and appetiser, choice of roast, a selection of desserts, and, of course, free flow options. All mothers will also receive a pastry to take home, courtesy of the Michelin-starred team.

Mandarin Grill + Bar, 1/F, Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, 5 Connaught Road Central; +852 2825 4004

The Chinese Library

This May, The Chinese Library will serve an eight-course Mother’s Day Dinner Tasting Menu of reinvented classics. To satisfy your mum’s yum cha cravings, the elegant restaurant is also offering a Mother’s Day Unlimited Dim Sum Menu for brunch with free-flow options. The Longevity Peach “Shou Tao” and Mango tofu curd with ice jelly will be be exclusively available throughout the long weekend to celebrate Hong Kong mums.

The Chinese Library, Police Headquarters Block 01, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Centra; +852 2848 3088

Zuma

Zuma’s weekend brunch is a classic Hong Kong celebratory experience that never gets old. It needs no introduction and it’s always a satisfactory treat for sushi lovers. On top of diverse nigiri, maki and sashimi selection, the Mother’s Day special edition features a dessert platter with Organic Valrhona Milk Chocolate Molten Cake with Raspberry Ganache, Prosecco Mimosa Chiffon Cake with Rose infused French Buttercream and more.

Zuma, Level 5&6 Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central; +852 3657 6388

The Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

The Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong is ready to spoil mums with an array of luxury dining options at its acclaimed restaurants. Three-Michelin-stars Cantonese outlet Lung King Heen will offer special lunch and dinner menus for Mother’s Day, with different selections for kids and adults for a family feast to remember. Highlights include Deep-fried Crab Shell with Onions and Fresh Crab Meat, and Crispy Scallop with Fresh Pear, Shrimp Paste and Yunnan Ham. Throughout the long weekend, Chef Guillaume Galliot of three-Michelin-stars Caprice will delight diners with two menus that include his now-legendary signature creations. To further honour Mother’s Day in style, guests having dinner at both outlets will receive a Guerlain beauty gift and hand massage service per table.

Last but not least, The Lounge at Four Seasons will serve a themed afternoon tea with both savoury and sweet options, like Rose Red Velvet Cake and Foie Gras Tart with Raspberry and White Peach Jelly.

The Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance St, Central; +852 3196 8888

Fireside

For an unconventional brunch experience, trendy eatery Fireside has crafted a special six-course menu featuring sustainably sourced products cooked on open fire. Highlights of the special Mother’s Day selection include a Grilled Artichoke with Mangalica Pork Belly and Smoked Clam Sauce and Burnt Milk Ice Cream with Salted Brown Butter and Cocoa Caramel.

Fireside, 5/F H Code, The Steps, 45 Pottinger St, Central; +852 6610 8689