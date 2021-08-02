A Singaporean’s Guide to the Best Pandan Desserts in Hong Kong

Travel bubbles may have come and gone, but the nostalgia for a taste of home remains. In anticipation of Singapore’s National Day, we’re sharing our secret spots for the best pandan desserts in the city.

I may be crucified for sharing my countrymen’s best kept secret. Using cold press organic coconut oil and homemade pandan extract, Lany Chew’s amazing Pandan Chiffon cakes ($130) have been growing in popularity through word of mouth among the inner Singaporean circuit. If you’re craving something with a savoury kick, she also does an incredible Pandan Cheese Roll ($95) filled with grated cheddar and cream cheese. While Lany doesn’t currently have a retail shop, you can order through WhatsApp at least three days in advance.

Lany Kitchen, @lanykitchen, WhatsApp to order +852 9806 4199

Presenting the Singaporean dessert dream duo: pandan leaves, and – wait for it – coconut cream. At Shaz Confections, bliss comes in the form of fresh pandan coconut cream, sandwiched between 16 layers of crepe and topped with a light dusting of desiccated coconut and roasted pistachio. Their Pandan Coconut Crepe Cake ($480) is certainly a crowd pleaser, but if you prefer the more traditional pandan chiffon ($138), you’ll be able to snag that too. Oh, and don’t delay: cake orders must be made at least three days in advance.

Shaz Confections, various locations, including: G/F, 21 First Street, Sai Ying Pun, +852 5596 5956

Okay, okay – we get it. Not entirely fair that we have a private member’s club on this list… but hear me out. Your whole membership will be worth it just to be able to have a taste of Chef Chris Thompson’s incredible rendition of a pandan cheesecake ($70 a slice). Yeah, I said it.

Painstakingly infused and lovingly assembled each day by the talented hands of the pastry chefs, this dessert has been a House favourite since the opening, and caused waves of outrage when it was briefly off the menu. Insider tip: If you’re incredibly sweet to the team, they may also agree to bake an entire 2-pound version ($500) for you – with advance notice, of course.

Soho House Hong Kong, 33 Des Voeux Road West, Sheung Wan.

Teakha may be famous for being one of our city’s homegrown tea-specialist cafés, but they have slowly started gaining recognition for their baked goods in recent years as well. Their cakes often incorporate elements of tea, and are simple and rustic with an Asian fineness and touch. You’ll be able to try a slice of their Pandan Coconut Chiffon Cake ($56) in the café, or order a full-sized Pandan Chiffon Cake ($420) at least two days in advance.

Teakha, Shop B, 18 Tai Ping Shan Street, Sheung Wan, +852 2858 9185

If it’s a showstopper you’re after, the Eleanor ($630/$1,050) is truly a sight to behold. Picture this: A decadent pandan & coconut chiffon cream cake, topped with white chocolate and marshmallows. You can even add on a handcrafted sugar orchid as a pièce de résistance ($1,300) to show off for Singapore’s National Day. Bring this along to your Singaporean spouse’s family gathering and they’ll be gushing about you for months. You can thank me afterwards.

Ms. B’s Cakery, various locations, including: G/F, Lee Tung Street, Wan Chai, +852 2869 1331