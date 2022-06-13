Hanguk Takeover: Head Chef Steve Lee on Hansik Goo’s First Michelin Star

Hansik Goo recently became the only Korean restaurant in Hong Kong with a Michelin star. We talk to head chef Steve Lee about seasonal menus, the concept of Korean fine dining and what’s next for his country’s cuisine around the world.

Last January, Hansik Goo made history, becoming the first Korean restaurant in Hong Kong to be awarded a Michelin star. A concept by chef-founder Mingoo Kang (who’s behind Seoul’s two-Michelin-star Mingles), the restaurant showcases the essence of Korean cuisine with refinement and just the right touch of internationality.

Much more than an elegant and minimalistic dining room, Hansik Goo’s bright space was designed to transport diners to South Korea through carefully selected furniture, works of art and objects that represent the country’s history and thriving contemporary creative scene.

Interior at Hansik Goo

When I recently met Seoul-native Steve Lee, Hansik Goo’s head chef, he was ecstatic to talk about his seasonal spring menu, a celebration of his country’s diverse produce created by the team to mark the resumption of dinner service after the end of Hong Kong’s partial lockdown.

While Hansik Goo is first and foremost a fine-dining (and yet approachable) experience, Lee emphasises his kitchen’s holistic approach to food and how he consistently tries to tell a story with each dish. Here, he talks about the future of Korean food, his career and the unforgettable thrill of receiving a Michelin star.

Hansik Goo’s Head Chef Steve Lee

Was earning a Michelin star always a dream of yours as a chef?

Of course. I think it’s every chef ’s dream. We know we have a strong Korean team and a great location, but we didn’t expect it, we just hoped it could happen – and it did. Everybody was very happy. We were like, “We made it.” We also became the first Korean restaurant ever to get a Michelin star in Hong Kong. It was one of the most memorable days of my life.

Although Korean comfort food has never been more popular, fine dining is still largely unexplored outside the country. What can diners expect?

On one side, we start from popular snacks and comfort dishes and we elevate them with better ingredients and techniques. I don’t want people to expect what they’ve eaten in more casual restaurants, but they can definitely recognise some flavours. We try to follow the four seasons in South Korea to create an experience that’s rooted in our heritage and yet at the same time very delicate.

Milk Ice Cream infused with Eodeok (mild bitter root of bonnet bellflower) on top of toasted buckwheat with sweet rhubarb juice

The use of fermented items is essential in Korean cooking. We use them for seasoning, marination and try to introduce them to guests to tell different stories about our culture. At our restaurant, we try to be as authentic as possible and add a modern touch with our presentation.

At the beginning it was challenging because, when it comes to thinking about and envisioning refined Korean food, I didn’t really know what people expected in Hong Kong. The response was great, but every time we change the menu we need to think about the customers. Our ultimate goal is to convey a message and, in a sense, educate the local market to our diverse traditions in a wider context that transcends food.

Pork Duo with Yukhweh Bibimbap and different sauces, Ganjang (Korean Soy Sauce)-marinated Iberico Pork Chop and Gochujang (Korean chilli paste)-marinated pork neck

Tell us about the new menu.

Freshness is at the centre of spring and early summer. Some native Korean ingredients are only available during a very short period, so it’s important to make use of them to respect the seasonality of our food and be true to it. I think that’s a popular concept in many elevated Japanese restaurants, so this menu aims to showcase the same thing for our cuisine.

Winter is extremely cold in Korea, so spring also symbolises new beginnings. People go out and live in different ways. This shines through in dishes like don-namul (gold moss stonecrop) with Daejeo tomato (very well-known in Korea), and other vegetables with seasonal seafood, highlighting the freshness of ingredients by adding extra touches of plum and olive oil dressing; and Pork Duo with Yukhweh Bibimbap served with Dallae (wild rocambole), served alongside to refresh the palate. And also in our oysters presented in different ways, like the homemade Korean pickle aioli sauce.

Herby Salad of Durep (Korean angelica tree sprout) drizzled with Chogochujang sauce

Which lesser-known aspects of Korean food can diners discover at Hansik Goo?

I think the most popular dishes in Korean cuisine outside the country are barbecue and fried chicken. What people are really surprised about when they come to our restaurant is the diversity of the menu but also the way we present and redefine these popular dishes.

Which ingredients do you use the most?

Here in Hong Kong, I love using local seafood and other local ingredients to “make them Korean”.

The dining room at Hansik Goo is decorated with pieces by upcoming and established Korean artists

Tell us about your journey to becoming a fine dining chef.

When I was young I loved watching my mom cook. I loved seeing how happy people were after they’d eaten good food – especially at our house. I was in middle school when I realised a culinary career was what I wanted. I went to culinary school in South Korea and after completing my military service I moved to Australia.

I spent six years working in the country, not in Korean restaurants. I learned a lot of different things and techniques and met many people. Once I got my permanent residency, chef Mingoo gave me the opportunity to come to Hong Kong and cook here. I’d never cooked Korean in a restaurant before, but he trusted me with this restaurant. Of course, being Korean and growing up eating our food at home, my palate knows how to recognise and search for traditional flavours, and what to look for in my dishes. It’s my heritage and I know this is what I want to continue doing.

What’s next for Korean food?

When I was in Australia, I realised there were so many fresh Japanese ingredients available, but I could only find small Korean shops with imported long-shelf-life goods. I know this will change at some point in the near future, as I hope Korean fine cuisine will reach the same level of popularity as Japan’s – and maybe even take over. I’d like to believe we’re the new big food trend!