It’s All About Seafood on The Manor’s New Menu at The St. Regis Macao

The essence of the ocean is celebrated in a new chapter of the Stories of the Sea menu at The St. Regis Macao’s The Manor restaurant.

Diving deep into the oceans to welcome the New Year, The Manor at The St. Regis Macao has brought back its celebrated Stories of the Sea series of menus. Its latest, dubbed The Eleventh Chapter, is a six-course extravaganza created by Executive Sous Chef Michele Dell’Aquila.

Executive Sous Chef Michele Dell’Aquila

Known for contemporary fine dining, The Manor is highly regarded for its premium pairing dinners. Emphasising sustainability and fresh produce from around the world, the restaurant is often lauded for serving the best of sea and land in its artistically plated dishes. Under Dell’Aquila’s direction, its many accolades include the Best Western Restaurant in China Feast Award and a Platinum Award in the Trip.com Gourmet Top Global Restaurant List in 2022.

The Manor’s stylish interior

Dell’Aquila hails from Bari on Italy’s southern Adriatic Coast and is a passionate believer in cooking techniques that make the freshest and finest ingredients the stars of any dish. Using slow-cooking techniques and uncomplicated flavourings, he ensures every dish he creates is a memorable culinary experience. His signature dishes, which emphasise sustainably sourced ingredients, have won legions of fans both for himself and The Manor.

The Eleventh Chapter provides a fresh point of view on cooking and eating seafood, and serves as a testament to the tenacity of Dell’Aquila and his team in continuing to evolve by introducing new menus, testing new ingredients and implementing new processes to elevate the dining experience.

For starters, diners will be served a delectable dish of Kyoto King Crab from Japan with carrot, beetroot yuzu and Amarelli liquorice sorbet. The combination of ingredients not only gives contrast to the inherent richness and sweetness of the king crab, but also refreshes the palate.

The following course, Sicilian Red Prawn, has stracciatella and almond panna cotta, cherry blossom and Calvisius Royal caviar at its centre – ingredients that are pleasing and vibrant. Next comes a Boston Lobster dashi and Jerusalem artichoke soup served with green asparagus. To impart a rich yet delicate flavour that’s both layered and unique, Dell’Aquila infused the Jerusalem artichoke soup with coffee.

Pinched Agnolotti with Ligurian scampi and crustacean sea urchin sauce

Chocolate Millefeuille with chestnut, Valrhona Manjari chocolate,

tonka bean and mango

Next on this culinary journey comes Pinched Agnolotti, served with Ligurian scampi in a crustacean sea-urchin sauce, followed by Smoked Mediterranean Turbot dressed with maître d’hôtel butter, garden leeks and farm potatoes. Both dishes promise to satisfy diners’ taste buds with their robust natural flavours.

To cap off this memorable menu is Chocolate Millefeuille, a Valrhona chocolate mousse with chestnut, Tonka bean and mango jelly that’s a feast for the eyes and senses.

Sommelier David Duan

Guests can further elevate the dining experience with wine pairings by Sommelier David Duan that feature premium wines from around the world, ranging from champagne, German riesling, New Zealand sauvignon blanc and Provençal rosé to Burgundy premier cru white and finishing with a 10-year-old port. Duan, who began his career more than a decade ago as an assistant wine-cellar manager in Shanghai and went on to work in some of the China’s most prestigious hotels, ensures each pairing accentuates the flavours of the dishes and their ingredients. Thanks to his extensive knowledge of wine, his passion shines through his carefully selected pairings at The Manor, as well as throughout The St. Regis Macao.

The Stories of the Sea – The Eleventh Chapter set dinner is available at 6-11pm daily, priced per head at MOP1,288-plus or MOP1,788-plus with wine pairing. For more information, visit themanormacao.com.