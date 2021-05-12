Hong Kong is one of the world’s most exciting culinary capitals, where good food is more than abundant. In that light, we’ve put together a list of the best dishes we tried this spring.

From New World Cuisine, to refined Cantonese, Southern Italian and much more, here are our top picks.

Man Wah

The recent re-opening of the Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong’s acclaimed Man Wah, following renovations, heralds an exciting new era of Cantonese fine dining. Located on the hotel’s 26th floor and helmed by executive Chinese chef Wong Wing-Keung, the restaurant continues to honour local cuisine and traditions in a renewed environment. Among the refined classics that encapsulate Man Wah’s legacy are: deep-fried matsutake mushroom pudding (gua-ja), the Cantonese version of an ancient delicacy dating back to the Qing Dynasty; braised pork belly with taro, based on a family recipe that pays homage to the disappearing art of Hakka village cuisine; and deep-fried and braised prawn, rice cake and salted threadfin fish, which is now given a more cosmopolitan revamp with the use of Keran rice cakes instead of noodles. Chef Wong’s creations are served in the new dark-azure dining room, which features gold details, a Chinese embroidered art panel and contemporary millennial-chic elements. — Marta Colombo, Features Editor

Man Wah, 25/F, Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, 5 Connaught Rd Central; +852 2825 4003

Kinship

After appointing celebrated Venezuelan-born and New York-trained Nelson Gonzalez as new head chef, the charming neighbourhood restaurant Kinship has introduced an eclectic new menu — an exciting take on the ever-popular new world cuisine. Inspired by Mediterranean, South American and Asian influences, among others, some of the best dishes – and personal favourite – from the new menu include the fresh and tangy crispy soft-shell crab with cornmeal crust, chargrilled spring-onion salad and traditional Venezuelan guasacaca green sauce, home-made cavatelli with Hokkaido scallops, bacon, English peas, tarragon and lemon butter, and, for dessert, pavlova with poached strawberries, shortbread crumble, caramelised pistachio, basil, and Chantilly cream. Riding the tide of the growing success of rustic-elegant and trendy urban eateries, Kinship’s new menu offers an Insta-worthy culinary trip around the world’s food capitals. — Marta Colombo, Features Editor

Kinship, 3/F LL Tower, 2 Shelley St, Central; +852 2520 0899

LPM Restaurant & Bar

International – super chic – establishment LPM, which focuses on the flavours of the French Riviera and its influences from the nearby region of Liguria in Northwestern Italy, never fails to impress with its simple and yet indulgent and sophisticated dishes. This season, new additions include fresh creations such as Fresh Beans and Artichoke Salad, and Fusilli Puttanesca with Tuna. — Marta Colombo, Features Editor

LPM Restaurant & Bar, 23-29 Stanley Street Shop 1, 1/F, H, Queen’s, Central; +852 2887 1113

Belon

Whatever half-whispered rumours there may have been about a crisis in Belon’s identity — engendered by the departure of long-time chef Daniel Calvert in 2020 — were swiftly quashed this month, following an illuminating excursion to Black Sheep Restaurants’ eminent neo-Parisian eatery. Clearly, Head Chef Matthew Kirkley is settling into his new digs (well-insulated from the surrounding cacophony of Elgin Street) with aplomb; and much like the restaurant’s sinuous brocaded spaces, has turned the page definitively on the ghosts of Belon past.

A tremendous polish in the presentation and assembly of each item on the menu is palpable: so much so, that I frequently found myself savouring certain, almost-parochial dishes as if it were my first time encountering them. A ‘niçoise’ of hamachi: raised to glorious new heights by forensic attention to detail and a lightness in technique, allowing every single component ingredient (i.e. dressing, vegetables, protein) to find its mark. Or, how about tartlet foie gras: a wallop of a morsel, rippling with richness and texture, that shows just how cool old-school preparations can still be — when left to hands possessing sufficient skill and conviction. Frankly, I think we can safely assume Kirkley has a surplus of both. — Randy Lai, Contributing Editor

Belon, 1/F, 1-5 Elgin Street, Central; +852 2152 2872

Salisterra

Salisterra, the new dining concept located on the 49th floor of The Upper House, celebrates the flavours and traditions of the Mediterranean and draws inspiration from the coastal cuisines of France and Italy. Conceptualised by London-based chef Jun Tanaka, the menu takes a seasonal and fresh approach with dishes that honour the best products from the region. Some of our favourite dishes include a revisited Langoustine Ravioli and Panzanella from the summer repertoire of the Italian peninsula, and a buttery Salt Crust Patagonian Toothfish. Salisterra’s large and diverse space, designed by famed architect André Fu, mixes bold and warm terracotta orange and dusty turquoise with The Upper House’s quintessential elegance. — Marta Colombo, Features Editor

Salisterra, The Upper House, Pacific Place 88, Queensway, Admiralty; +852 3968 1106

Holt’s Café

The majestic Holt’s Café at Rosewood Hong Kong has unveiled a new Sunday Brunch menu. The sumptuous selection features a variety of dishes inspired by world cuisine and Hong Kong classics. The feast starts with a seafood selection of oysters, king crab and king prawn, served with lemon mignonette and cocktail sauce, and continues with a free flow of Western and local small plates. Some of the best dishes we tried include Holt’s Café signature dishes, such as Premium Char Siu Rice with premium BBQ pork and Steak Frites Rib Eye with Bearnaise. For an unforgettable Sunday, the banquet ends with a series of masterful creations by the hotel’s executive pastry chef. — Marta Colombo, Features Editor

Holt’s Café, Rosewood Hong Kong Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui; +852 3891 8732

Cassio

Cassio, Central’s long-lasting nightlife hub, has recently been redesigned and revamped by HERVET Manufacturier, the Paris-based luxury furniture design company co-founded by former-Daft Punk creative director Cédric Hervet and his cousin Nicolas. For evening dining, Catalan chef Salva Benedicto conceptualised a menu of classic tapas made with authentic ingredients, which cement the venue’s reputation for authentic Spanish cuisine. Cassio’s new layout and design combines chic atmosphere with neo-classic décor to create a lifestyle lounge that caters to an eclectic clientele of locals and — once they return to the city — visitors. — Stephanie Ip, Managing Editor

Cassio, 2/F LKF Tower, 33 Whyndham Street, Central; +852 3792 0129

Roji

Roji, Central’s latest contemporary izakaya, recently opened its doors in an unassuming Lan Kwai Fong alley that evokes its name, which comes from the Japanese term “rojiura” or “backstreet.” The late-night casual eatery and bar brings to Hong Kong the trendy atmosphere of some of Ginza’s celebrated establishments serving a Japanese-inspired menu of sharing plates. Some of the best dishes we ate include the fragrant and tender King Crab Legs peppered with a thick blend of parsley and shiso leaves, a side of lemon wedge and mayo; the Torotaku, a fun, bite-size take on negitoro with pickled yellow daikon and Roji’s crispy Chicken Katsu. From the bar, we absolutely loved the fresh Saketini with gin, bergamot, floral akvavit, dill and cucumber lime. To add to the charm, Roji’s playlist will make your night one to remember. — Marta Colombo, Features Editor

Roji, G/F, 20A D’Aguilar St, Lan Kwai Fong, Central

Ki No Bi x Censu pairing at Sake Central

Hamachi in whey tomato ponzu

Kyoto craft gin Ki No Bi has launched a special pop-up at Sake Central this month with experiences that will fool us into thinking we’re actually in Kyoto. At the House of Ki No Bi, not only will you be able to sample the six elements that make up the artisanal gin through the online 6Elements masterclass with Bar Buonasera’s Ayako Miyake; you could also book yourself in for an eight-course tasting menu, crafted by former Fukuro head chef Shun Sato, with drinks thoughtfully paired by Sake Central’s co-founder Elliot Faber.

This is an exciting sneak peek into Sato’s upcoming restaurant, Censu, which is slated to open in June. Every dish was stellar, but one in particular left an imprint in our minds — the hamachi, served in a whey tomato ponzu and paired with a delicious Tsukino Katsura sake that’s made with the same Fushimi waters used at The Kyoto Distillery where Ki No Bi is made. — Stephanie Ip, Managing Editor

The pairing is available only at Sake Central from now until May 31st, 2021.

Sake Central, S109-S113, 1/F Block A, PMQ, 35 Aberdeen Street, Central; +852 2656 6552

Sushi Yonjugo

Helmed by Chef Milton Lau, who trained in the 10 restaurants in Japan, Sushi Yonjuogo serves Edomae-style sushi with a contemporary twist. The 9-seater omakase restaurant, located in the heart of SoHo behind a traditional light oak timber door, showcases the chef’s craftsmanship and personable approach through an impressive selection of memorable small plates. Sushi Yonjugo takes diners on an immersive and intimate culinary journey through Japan’s prefectures and diverse terrains, with a focus on showcasing a wide range of fresh products and techniques. We loved the overall experience, which, albeit for a couple of hours, truly took us to Japan. Some of the best dishes we tried include the Dancing Shrimp Sushi, taken directly from the fish tank and turned into a juicy(moving)nigiri in front of our eyes, the combination of Hokkaido White Uni and Bafun Uni, which created an umami explosion in our mouths, and the Sliced Okinawa Akamachi Red Snapper. — Marta Colombo, Features Editor

Sushi Yonjugo, Staunton Street, Soho, Central; +852 3689 1045

Mr and Mrs Fox

Whole Spanish Chicken at Mr and Mrs Fox

Mr and Mrs Fox is almost like a rediscovered gem in the Quarry Bay neighbourhood. Since it revamped its interiors, the restaurant is now looking brighter, cheerier, with a whole lot of new contemporary art on the walls, soothing greenery all around and a brand new menu to tempt the tastebuds. It’s the perfect spot for a bit of brunch — available only on the weekends with appetizers and desserts for sharing and a choice of your own main, plus free-flow deals at happy prices. We loved the generous Egg Benedict and the juicy whole Spanish Chicken. Pro tip: call in advance to secure a spot next to the Instagram-worthy bookcase on the second-floor foyer. — Stephanie Ip, Managing Editor

Mr and Mrs Fox, 23 Tong Chong Street, Quarry Bay; +852 2697 8500