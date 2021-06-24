Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and we can’t think of a better way to start your morning than with a luxurious spread at one of Hong Kong’s finest hotels. From all-you-can-eat upscale buffets to thoughtfully crafted sets and indulgent menus, these are the the best luxury hotel breakfasts in Hong Kong.

SOMM, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental

If you’re looking for a bubbly and decadent breakfast, SOMM’s formula comprises hot, savoury, and sweet delicacies served with Olivier Blanc de Noirs champagne. Its cage-free egg dishes include a tempting poached egg English muffin with black truffle butter, hollandaise sauce and crispy bellota ham. To truly start your day with an indulgent treat, you can also choose from dishes like banana pancakes covered in toasted pecan nuts, dark Okinawa sugar syrup and yuzu.

SOMM, 7/F, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, The Landmark, 15 Queen’s Road Central; +852 2132 0055

Salisterra, Upper House

Newly opened Salisterra at Upper House boasts six delicate morning spreads featuring traditional East Asian fare, a classic English breakfast, a vegetarian herbivore special and even a Charcuterie set. You can opt for the House Viennoiserie for freshly baked pastries and French press coffee or for the Japanese set to try grilled salted salmon with tamagoyaki, steamed rice, miso soup, and Genmaicha green tea.

Salisterra, Level 49, The Upper House, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty; +852 3968 1106

Grand Café, Grand Hyatt

The Grand Café at the Grand Hyatt has it all: an à-la-carte morning menu, continental and healthy breakfast sets, and an all-you-can-eat buffet guaranteed to have something for everyone. The thoughtful menu makes a note of everything (including alcohol and pork, as well as highlighting vegetarian options), allowing for a no-brainer morning meal. Make sure to browse the Healthy Choice teas to boost your energy, including a specially designed jet-lag relief concoction.

Grand Café, Lobby, Grand Hyatt, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai; +852 2584 7722

The Lobby, The Peninsula

Eating at The Lobby at The Peninsula is a timeless Hong Kong tradition. Start your day early with authentic Continental and Chinese breakfast staples. Delightful dishes include a brioche French toast with apple compote, mixed berries, and maple syrup and an avocado rye toast topped with a poached egg and tomato salsa. Don’t forget to try a home-baked pastry (there’s even a gluten-free option!) from The Peninsula’s iconic bakery.

The Lobby, G/F, The Peninsula, Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui; +852 2696 6772

Lucciola, The Hari

Trendy Italian eatery Lucciola at The Hari features a daily breakfast a-la-carte menu and a weekend semi-buffet option. Head to Wan Chai for modern décor, hot treats and eggs in any style. The upscale continental breakfast includes a bread basket, sliced fruit, orange juice and coffee. Need something sweeter? The orange brioche French toast with caramelised orange and mascarpone cream is a delectable dream.

Lucciola, 1/F, The Hari, 330 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai; +852 2129 0333

Clipper Lounge, Mandarin Oriental

The Clipper Lounge at Mandarin Oriental offers the perfect everything-under-the-sun breakfast buffet with dim sum and steamed buns, omelettes, noodles, congee, waffles, pancakes, and more. Perfect for a big group, head there early and take your time to check out each food station (the Chinese noodle selection is extensive!) to make sure you don’t miss anything from the sumptuous banquet.

Clipper Lounge, Main Floor, Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, 5 Connaught Road, Central; +852 2825 4007

The Lounge, Four Seasons

Enjoy dishes from the à-la-carte menu or opt for a hearty breakfast spread next to the Four Season’s glass atrium lobby. The classic Hong Kong Breakfast comes with wok-fried noodles, rice congee, dim sum and Chinese tea. For an energising morning boost, the Well Feeling Breakfast set features an egg white frittata and a sourdough toast, complete with coconut juice, a fruit salad, organic yoghurt, a vegetable selection (asparagus, zucchini, tomatoes, ricotta and basil), and coffee or tea.

The Lounge, Four Seasons, 8 Finance Street, Central; +852 3196 8882

Holt’s Café, Rosewood

The ever elegant Holt’s Café is ideal for a closer-to-home traditional breakfast. A contemporary and upscale take on the city’s cha chaan tengs, head to the Rosewood for local favourites such as spiced pork cubes instant noodles, rice congee, and wonton noodle soup. The Hong Kong-style teahouse also offers Japanese and Continental fare, as well as an extensive egg selection.

Holt’s Café, Rosewood Hong Kong, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon; +852 3891 8732

The Lounge & Bar, The Ritz-Carlton

With floor-to-ceiling windows, the view from The Ritz-Carlton’s The Lounge & Bar is truly unbeatable. Enjoy classic Western, Cantonese and Japanese fare while looking over the Victoria Harbour and skyline. The Healthy Breakfast Package is guaranteed to be a hearty, nourishing start to your day, with six food offerings including poached organic free range eggs on whole wheat muffin with avocado and green salad, and a fresh fruit quinoa salad with honey, lime and basil mint. Want a lighter start to your day? Browse the wide selection of Chinese and black teas and start your morning with a soothing cup.

The Lounge & Bar, 102/F, The Ritz-Carlton, International Commerce Centre (ICC), 1 Austin Road West; +852 2263 2270