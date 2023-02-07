Tables For Two: the Best Valentine’s Day Menus in Hong Kong 2023

After months of big dinners with family and friends, now’s the time for an intimate à deux rendezvous. If you’re still searching for that date night venue, look no further.

Celebrate this most romantic of occasions with our Valentine’s Day menu selections at our favourite restaurants below.

RACINES

New kid on the block Racines is the brainchild of chefs Romain Dupeyre and Adrien Castillo, whose casual fine-dining concept celebrates the roots of these two old friends in the cuisine of southern France. The six-course tasting menu impresses with an unusual but mouth-wateringly succulent pigeon, prepared with liquorice, eggplant and anchovies. With an open space and kitchen counter, the restaurant only accommodates 17 covers – the perfect spot, in other words, for a quiet cosy dinner.



Racines, 22 Upper Station Street, Sheung Wan

MONO

Spice things up with Latin American flair at MONO. Chef Ricardo Chaneton continues to delight with contemporary plates that evolve with the seasons. Current star dishes include a moreish Mexican tetela and an exquisite Japanese kinmedai. Valentine’s Day menus are also available with a to-die-for sea urchin ceviche in attendance for both lunch and dinner.



MONO, 5/F, 18 On Lan Street, Central

MARGO

New resident executive chef Antonio “Tony” Barbieri III is bringing his contemporary take on American cuisine to Margo. Previously executive sous chef at Manhattan’s legendary Eleven Madison Park, Barbieri works his magic into a time-limited tasting menu that wows with a fresh but creamy Corn Agnolotti and a scrumptious Iberico Secreto. Tuck into one of Margo’s signature soft pink booths and find yourself starring in a Wes Anderson fantasy.



Margo, G06, 9 Queen’s Road Central, Central

GIARDINO

Normally reserved for private events, Giardino at The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong is offering a four-day- only Valentine’s Day menu. With an expansive outdoor deck, dinner at the oceanfront Italian restaurant comes with a stunning sea view. Enjoy a light ocean breeze while indulging in sous vide lobster and charcoal-grilled veal tenderloin.



Giardino, 3/F, The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong

THE ENCLAVE

If you’re looking for a momentary escape from the city, a dinner and staycation for two at The Silveri Hong Kong-MGallery on Lantau Island could be the answer. Here, chef Stéphane Guillas creates an authentic bistro experience at The Enclave with a protein-driven menu. On Valentine’s Day, a special set includes a glorious filled-to-the- brim seafood platter and chef ’s signature quail pithivier pie with foie gras.



The Enclave, 16 Tat Tung Road, Tung Chung