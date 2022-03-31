From gourmet takeaway options, to a new dim sum brunch and a Sichuan lamb menu, here’s where to eat in Hong Kong in April 2022.

Stereo by Mono offers diners the opportunity to enjoy a unique South American experience by Venezuelan chef Ricardo Chaneton in the comfort of their homes

Here’s Where to eat in Hong Kong in April 2022

One Harbour Road

Available every Saturday and Sunday morning at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong’s beloved Cantonese restaurant One Harbour Road, the establishment’s new dim sum breakfast enables diners to create their own sharing banquet of six, eight or 10 dishes. The long list

of classic options includes deep fried glutinous dumplings; braised vegetarian beancurd-sheet rolls; steamed shrimp and bamboo shoot dumplings; and various rice-flour rolls.

One Harbour Road, 8th Floor, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, Wan Chai; +852 2584 7722

Hjem

Popular Hollywood Road café Hjem has recently revamped its menu to showcase new seasonal dishes. The trendy eatery, inspired by the café culture of Scandinavia and Northern Europe, honours sustainable produce with a modern twist on classic snacks and brunch dishes from around the region. New highlights include Chicken Salad Smorrebrød (an open-faced sandwich with roasted chicken and potato in a mayonnaise dressing), and Spiced Cauliflower Smørrebrød with pickled onions.

Hjem, 161 Hollywood Rd, Central; +852 2362 9193

Chilli Fagara

A dish of Bursting Lamb Meatballs in spice-infused broth can now be enjoyed as part of chef Chan Kai Ying’s spring lamb menu at acclaimed Sichuan restaurant Chilli Fagara. The new selection celebrates prime Mongolian lamb and Chongqing’s culinary traditions.

Chilli Fagara, 7 Old Bailey St, Central; +852 2796 6866

Stereo by Mono

Back by popular demand, Stereo by Mono gives diners the opportunity to enjoy a unique South American experience by Venezuelan chef Ricardo Chaneton in the comfort of their homes. The one-Michelin-star takeaway sets include a bottle of Brazilian Miolo traditional-method sparkling wine; a signature home-made quinoa sourdough and Eva Aguilera Arbequina olive oil; charcoal-grilled wild sea bass or charcoal-grilled barbecue platter with Argentinian beef tenderloin, chorizo, blood sausage, chimichurri and seasonal vegetables

Order Here

PirataMart

Hospitality group Pirata recently launched its online platform PirataMart, offering memorable at-home feasts and groceries. Featuring some of the group’s long- standing concepts, including TokyoLima, The Optimist and Meats, the platform enables shoppers to select dishes from different outlets and pick them up at a single location. La Favorita, the group’s latest Italian opening in Taikoo, is also available on PirataMart with some of the most popular items from its debuting menu. The Lunch and dinner feasts include highlights such as Vitello Tonnato della Domenica (a beloved Piedmontese dish featuring tuna sauce and veal), La Grande Burrata and multiple pasta dishes.

Order here

Salisterra

he Upper House’s Mediterranean restaurant Salisterra is welcoming spring in style with a new gourmet picnic. A perfect opportunity to spend a day in the sunshine, the Perfect Picnic staycation package includes a hamper containing among its treats a charcuterie and cheese board; a bottle of Saicho sparkling tea, a homemade focaccia with tomato pesto and, as a dessert, Bombolinis. The set is complimented by an Instagram-perfect picnic blanket and packed in a sustainable wooden box. The limited-edition experience, designed to elevate your celebrations while social distancing, also includes a daily breakfast for two at Salisterra and a night in the Studio 70 room at Upper House.

Book Here

Arcane

For the first time since its opening, Shane Oborn’s one- Michelin-star restaurant Arcane is offering a delivery and takeaway menu. Adapting to these challenging times, the selection focuses on indulgent family favourites and Arcane’s signature dishes. Options include Grilled Pork Collar with Lemongrass, Caramelised Red Onion and Rice; Japanese Fruit Tomato with chilled Stracciatella Fondue; and Braised Wagyu Beef Cheek with mashed potato and baby carrots.

Order Here

Four Seasons

The Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong’s Sakura-themed afternoon tea celebrates the season of cherry blossom with an array of Japanese-inspired savoury and sweet treats, including strawberry and sakura cream rolls. The colourful set is available at the lounge and for takeaway.

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance St, Central; +852 3196 8888

“Where to Eat in Hong Kong in April 2022” is a part of a monthly series, check back every month for more recommendations