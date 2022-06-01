This year, Father’s Day falls on 19 June which means there’s still time to book in a meal at one of Hong Kong’s standup restaurants to treat your father.

Whether he’s a classic steak man, prefers Cantonese cuisine or perhaps even something a little more modern, here are ten of our top suggestions that will impress your old man in no time.

Where to Eat in Hong Kong for Father’s Day

Vivant

Taking over the intimate space that was once Cut Sando Sound Bar, Vivant is the latest concept created by Joshua and Caleb Ng, the twin entrepreneurs that are also behind Interval in Cyberport and Lohas Park. Helmed by former Belon and Batard chef Jeston Chua, Vivant offers a modern bistro menu with creative bites, punchy flavours and natural wines or craft beers to wash it all down. Dad will love the vibrancy of dishes such as threadfin fish with piperade and fondant potato with red pepper dashi or the flavourful braised short ribs “sauce au poivre”. Other top picks include the handmade tortellini⁠ with green pea and parmesan sauce, Filipino beef skewers and the cornbread with coffee maple syrup butter.

Vivant, Shop 2, G/F, 8 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central; +852 2952 2766

N.I.C.E Yakiniku & Fine Wine

Offering an exquisite Miyazaki Wagyu experience in a sophisticated setting in Causeway Bay, N.I.C.E is a great spot to spoil dad with a meat-centric menu. Opt for N.I.C.E’s special nine-course Father’s Day menu, Hiiro, which includes the likes of A5 Miyazaki Wagyu rump carpaccio with Kristal Caviar and yuzu dressing; giant river prawn soup; dry-aged Miyazaki Wagyu and Australian Wagyu beef tongue yakiniku and more. To complete the meal, two hours of free-flow is also available with selected Japanese sake such as Glorious Mt Fuji Love Mountain Junmaidaiginjo Murokanamagenshu along with French red and white wine options too.

N.I.C.E Yakiniku & Fine Wine, 7/F, Aura on Pennington, 66 Jardine’s Bazaar, Causeway Bay; +852 2886 4838

Mustard Bar & Grill

New to the Tin Hau neighbourhood is surf and turf dining venue Mustard Bar & Grill. The space has an indoor, with booth seating, and alfresco area so you can make the most of the Father’s Day weekend enjoying a meal with the family. The seafood-steak menu features some great plates including pancetta-wrapped scallops topped with corn purée and tarragon oil, Spanish red prawn pasta and of course, premium meat cuts such as Australian Wagyu M6 sirloin; Australian grass-fed M6 Wagyu t-bone; U.S.D.A prime rib eye and many more.

Mustard Bar & Grill, 3/F, Golden Wheel Plaza, 68 Electric Road, Tin Hau; +852 3462 2700

Henry

The tried and true American grill and smokehouse is offering a menu filled with Father’s Day specials this year including Nashville hot chicken on a sourdough corn waffle topped with smoked quail egg and Amur caviar and a surf and turn main dish of New York strip with Canadian lobster, among others. There’s also a sweet ending in the form of a banana and chocolate parfait. For fathers that love an after dinner tipple, there’s also the option to sip on a Elijah Craig small batch bourbon that you can enjoy with a cigar on the terrace.

Henry, 5/F Rosewood Hong Kong Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui; +852 3891 8888

Salisterra

Benefitting from executive chef Cary Docherty’s culinary prowess, Salisterra’s brand new menu offers a colourful assortment of dishes that sings with Mediterranean flavours including those inspired by the region; everywhere from the South of France to Italy and beyond. Take dad up to the 49th floor to enjoy a meal with great views and even better food including a platter filled to the brim with raw, cooked and marinated seafood; whole pan-fried Dover sole; and a braised, spiced boneless shoulder of lamb with couscous.

Salisterra, Level 49 The Upper House Pacific Place 88, Queensway, Admiralty; +852 3968 1106

Yan Toh Heen

Regent Hotel Hong Kong is set to launch later this year, but two-Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant Yan Toh Heen remains open for business. The three different Father’s Day menus include an Imperial, Treasures of the Sea, and Imperial Treasures option, all of which include some exquisite dishes. Highlights include classic dim sum, braised whole abalone in oyster jus, golden stuffed crab shell, and simmered lobster with black truffle in supreme broth and crabmeat among other dishes, depending on the menu.

Yan Toh Heen, Lower Level Regent Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong (accessible via K11 Musea ground floor; +852 2313 2243

Margo

The European restaurant’s tasting dinner menus: Focus, a six-course menu, and Exposure, an eight-course menu, are ideal for dads that like to explore a little further than French or Italian cuisine. Top dishes include a bright and refreshing Hokkaido scallops with celery, green apple, hazelnut and Kristal caviar dish as well as lobster “Leipziger Allerlei” which is a reinvented regional German vegetable dish and a 24-month local tilapia fish with leek, beetroot, buttermilk sauce, basil oil, and pickled spring onions.

Margo, Shop 6 G/F The Galleria, 9 Queen’s Road Central, Central; +852 2130 7731