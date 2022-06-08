Here’s Where to Eat in Hong Kong This June

From Spanish haute cuisine, to a highly-anticipated Italian opening and a Cantonese feast, here’s where to eat in Hong Kong in June 2022.

AGORA

In a second collaboration with the acclaimed Antonio Oviedo of 22 Ships, JIA Group has opened AGORA in Tai Kwun, which serves seasonal tasting menus and showcases the fine-dining evolution of Spanish cuisine as interpreted through the chef’s forward-looking approach to his country’s dishes. AGORA’s atmosphere and elegant space are further enhanced by an extensive collaboration with Spanish artisans to curate every small detail, from custom tableware to traditional woodwork. Oviedo’s debuting selections, Menú Ágora and Menú Gran Ágora, celebrate seasonal ingredients from across the country, from Verdial extra-virgin olive oil cultivated in Málaga to choricero dried chilli pepper from the Basque Country. Highlights include pil pil, a traditional cod confit with olive oil, garlic, chilli peppers and Kokotxas, the stewed tongue of cod; and Mar y Muntanya, which represents the best of Catalan cuisine.

AGORA, Shop 14, G/F D Hall, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central; +852 2316 2005

BluHouse

Rosewood Hong Kong’s latest opening is a celebration of everything Italian, from casual dining to an authentic pasticceria and timeless classics. Helmed by chef Giovanni Galeota, the restaurant brings together different concepts in one unbeatable location overlooking Victoria Harbour. At BluHouse, guests can enjoy the best of Italy’s culinary tradition at the barista corner, rosticceria (deli) and pizza al taglio (sliced pizza) counter. Launching later this month, The Dining Room by BluHouse will serve refined dishes that blend innovation and tradition.

BluHouse, Rosewood Hong Kong, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon; +852 3891 8888

Misubi Hiro

Central district’s Japanese gastropub Misubi Hiro has introduced a new à la carte menu and free-flow packages to welcome back evening dining and, it’s hoped, Hong Kong’s vibrant nightlife. These latest izakaya-style dishes by chef Kelvin Yuen include seaweed ceviche with fresh wakame, onions, lime juice and Musubi Hiro’s special spice mix; marinated firefly squid with yuzu dressing; and 30-days snowaged wagyu beef with a dash of sea salt, fresh-grated wasabi and a secret house-made sauce. A diverse list of premium sakes is also available.

Misubi Hiro, G/F, 37 Cochrane Street, Central; +852 5597 6911

Ramato

Neighbourhood retsaurant Ramato, a name inspired by Southern Italian ramato tomatoes, recently opened its doors with a menu developed by chef Antimo Maria Merone of Estro. From aperitivo to relaxed dining, the concept offers fuss-free, traditional Italian fare served in a stylish space. The menu celebrates nostalgic

and hearty dishes like sautéed clams with garlic, parsley, Datterino tomatoes and white wine. At the bar, Italian mixologist Mario Calderone of Duddell’s developed an equally comforting drinks programme of timeless classics.

Ramato, 208 Hollywood Rd, Central; +852 2549 0208

Ho Lee Fook

A dish of wok-fried tiger prawns served with e-fu noodles and a cheesy sauce by head chef ArChan can be enjoyed at Ho Lee Fook as part of the Cantonese restaurant’s exclusive golden Fortune Menu, available on Monday and Tuesday nights.

Ho Lee Fook, 3-5 Elgin St, Central; +852 2810 0860

Maka Hiki Tropical Bar & Grill

Maka Hiki Tropical Bar & Grill is now serving new summer dishes to welcome the season with its Pacific island-inspired, refreshing offerings. Breakfast options include savoury and fruity bowls, such as the ultra-colourful and nourishing Blue Dragon Bowl, blended with frozen blueberries; and the Dirty Chai Detox Bowl, muddled with chai masala spices. Maka Hiki’s new Weekend Brunch features seasonal entries such as indulgent slow-braised Pork Ribs and crispy Coconut Indo Fried Chicken.

Maka Hiki Tropical Bar & Grill, 2/F, The Corner House, Little Tai Hang, 98 Tung Lo Wan Rd, Tai Hang; +852 2155 1777

Arcane

This month, the one-Michelin-star Arcane is adding a series of fresh, sustainably sourced dishes to its Modern European and ingredient-forward à la carte menu. Chef de Cuisine Sebastian Lorenzi has created a summery twist of sauce bordelaise, white asparagus and oregano gremolata for one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes: Wagyu 7+ Rump Cap from Mayura Farm. Other highlights include Hokkaido scallop carpaccio with a fragrant Timut pepper sour cream and fennel soaked in a pomegranate and blood-orange dressing; and pan-fried sea bass with summer greens. New seasonal dishes are also available at The Arcane Collective’s two other venues, Moxie and Cornerstone.

Arcane, 3/F, 18 On Lan St, Central; +852 2728 0178

Locanda dell’Angelo

Locanda dell’Angelo’s executive chef Steve Chiu recently unveiled a six-course chef’s tasting menu showcasing his innovative, personal and Hong Kong-inspired take on Italian cuisine, with dishes such as pan-fried New Zealand scampi with Ossetra caviar and green peas emulsion; and the memorable Homemade Tagliolini with Blue swimmer crab and coriander pesto.

Locanda dell’Angelo, 10-12 Yuen Yuen Street, Happy Valley; +852 3709 2788

“Where to Eat in Hong Kong in June 2022” is a part of a monthly series, check back every month for more recommendations