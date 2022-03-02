Where to Eat in Hong Kong This March 2022

From a new Sichuan restaurant, to a healthy brunch and a takeaway luxury high tea, here’s where to eat in Hong Kong in March 2022.

A dish of Fried Rice Vermicelli with Crab Meat and Egg from Man Wah’s new takeaway menu

Testina

ZS Hospitality Group, which is behind the popular concepts Hansik Goo and Whey, recently opened a new Italian trattoria in collaboration with Trippa Milano, one of Northern Italy’s most popular restaurants. Testina (the name means “head”) serves reimagined Lombardy recipes rooted in the old practice of utilising every part of an animal, including lesserknown cuts. The seasonal menu by chef chef Marco Xodo, a Bombana alumnus, celebrates these often overlooked Northern Italian culinary traditions with dishes like pig head with tender pieces of pan-seared pig head topped with salsa verde and horseradish shavings; roasted bone marrow seasoned with salt, black pepper and rosemary; and homemade tagliatelle with duck ragù and tomato sauce.

Testina, 3/F, 8 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central; +852 2798 0668

SEVVA

Popular bar and lounge SEVVA is now offering a takeaway version of its famed luxury tea set. Adjusting to the latest social-distancing restrictions with style, the selection includes sweet and savoury treats, like the Wagyu Beef Short Rib Burger and Chocolate Fudge Cake to recreate the elevated experience of high tea in the comfort of home.

SEVVA, 25/F, Landmark Prince’s, 10 Chater Rd, Central; +852 2537 1388

Dean & David

A vegan falafel bowl with hummus, pomegranate seeds, beetroot, cucumber, quinoa rice, and lemon-mint-sauce can be enjoyed as part of a healthy takeaway menu by Dean & David, the beloved German chain that recently landed in Hong Kong.

Grand Majestic Sichuan

Located in Central’s Alexandra House in a stylish and eclectic space, Grand Majestic Sichuan, Black Sheep‘s latest concept, is a celebration of Sichuan cuisine and its diverse flavour profiles. Created by head chef Robert Wong, highlights of the menu include Firecracker Chicken (Chongqing Laziji); Sichuan Dry Fried String Beans (Ganbian Sijidou); and Hong You Chao Shou, the signature pork wontons doused in a sweet aromatic soy and house-made chilli oil.

Grand Majestic Sichuan, Alexandra House, Shop 301, 3rd Floor, 18 Chater Road; +852 2151 129

Man Wah

Mandarin-Oriental-Hong-Kong-Man-Wah-Takeaway-Delivery-Menu-Group

One-Michelin-star Man Wah at Mandarin Oriental is now offering a takeaway and delivery menu of its time-honoured Cantonese delicacies. Determined to offer the best of his elevated local cuisine to diners at home, executive chef Wing-Keung Wong has assembled a diverse selection of dishes and barbecue classics that travel well. Highlights include Hot and Sour Soup with Fish Maw, Crab Meat and Superior Seafood; Stir-fried Australian Scallop with Broccoli; and Fried Rice Vermicelli with Crab Meat and Egg.

Man Wah, 25/F, Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, 5 Connaught Rd Central; +852 2825 4003

Moxie

The Arcane Collective’s Moxie is now serving a new ingredient-led brunch menu by head chef Michael Smith. A destination for conscious diners, the restaurant is carrying through its sustainable philosophy in the new menu, where indulgent, sharing-style brunch dishes meet plant-based and fresh options. The selection includes scrambled tofu with potato, pea shoots and pepper; sweet potato pancakes with berry compôte and maple cream; and three-grain congee garnished with cashew, corn and spring onions.

Moxie, Shop 203, Alexandra House, 18 Chater Rd, Central; +852 2718 8211

Clarence

French chef Oliver Elzer recently launched his exciting new personal concept, Clarence. Helmed by chef Simon So, the restaurant brings under one roof Elzer’s expertise in reinventing French culinary traditions, as well as his distinct creative flair. An eclectic mix of classic recipes, Asian techniques and cosmopolitan influences, the menu includes dishes like Dover Sole served whole and steamed on the bone in local style; Smoked Trout made in a custom Traeger smoker with avocado wasabi and garlic oil; and Arctic Char Gravlax enriched with Bottarga Muggine.

Clarence, 25F, H Code, 45 Pottinger St, Central; +852 3568 1397

WA-EN

WA-EN Wagyu Beef Platter

We long for the day we can travel to Japan again, but in the meantime, we’re whetting our appetites for Miyasaki Wagyu beef at Wa-En Yakiniku, located on Canton Road. Open for lunch hours with dinner sets available for takeaway at the moment, the Japanese yakiniku restaurant specialises in premium A4 and A5 Wagyu from the famous Miyasaki region. Not many restaurants serve this outside of Japan, and it’s a proud achievement the restaurant thoroughly demonstrates throughout the restaurant space. Choose the Wagyu Beef Platter with the most delectable cuts including sirloin, ribeye, marbled karubi, outskirt skirt and more. It’s not just the beef that’s good here – the Kagoshima Pork Belly and Japanese Chicken Neck Meat also left us smacking our lips. To finish the meal on a high note, wash down the grease with a cold and citrusy bowl of Morioka Cold Noodles.

Wa-En, 12/F, The Toy House, 100 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, IG @waen_hk

“Where to Eat in Hong Kong in March 2022” is a part of a monthly series, check back every month for more recommendations