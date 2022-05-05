From a Michelin-star South Korean menu, to a free flow seafood brunch and a Greek feast, here’s where to eat in Hong Kong in May 2022.

A Greek feast inspired by the region of Macedonia at Artemis & Apollo

Here’s Where to eat in Hong Kong in May 2022

Osteria Marzia

On the ground floor of The Fleming hotel in Wan Chai, Osteria Marzia pays tribute to the vibrant and simple flavours of the breathtaking southern coasts of the Italian peninsula. To welcome spring, head chef Luca Fantin created a new pescatarian tasting menu that transport guests to the area. Starting with a traditional aperitivo of bread, butter and anchovies, the selection includes dishes such as tartare di capesante with scallops, asparagus, chives, wild fennel and Taggiasca olives; a homemade spaghetti with Sicilian Bronte pistachios and anchovies; and cernia (grouper) fish simply served with potatoes, Taggiasca olives, oregano and sun-dried tomatoes.

Osteria Marzia, The Fleming, 41 Fleming Rd, Wan Chai; +852 3607 2253

TMK Punk & Rolls

After a brief hiatus, Pirata Group’s trendy temakeria TMK Punk & Rolls is back, just in time to celebrate the easing of social distancing restrictions and the return of dinner service in restaurants. With an even edgier look, the restaurant’s revamped interiors are elevated by images of punk bands such as The Clash and The Ramones. TMK’s reopening menu includes some of its beloved signature handrolls, including Negi-toto and tuna hotdog.

TMK Punk & Rolls, Shops G & H, G/F and M/F, 77-91 Queens’s Road West, Sheung Wan; +852 2662 2269

Percy’s

Popular SoHo seafood restaurant Percy’s has reopened with a new weekend free-flow brunch. The menu includes reinvented modern European dishes such as a lobster cocktail with white soy, aioli, togarashi; freshly shucked oysters; and a seafood quiche filled with plump scallops, prawns, blue crab, caramelised onions and salty Comté. The diverse — and unbeatable — package features tamarind margaritas, Prosecco, Campari spritz, Aperol spritz and Percy’s beloved Bloody Mary.

Percy’s, G/F, 18-18a Shelley Street, Central; +852 2898 2699

Hansik Goo

Unveiling creations inspired by the essence of spring, South Korean one-Michelin-star restaurant Hansik Goo is now serving a new tasting menu by Chef Mingoo Kang, which celebrates fresh produce — like Daejeo tomatoes and Gamtae seaweed — with finesse and innovative techniques.

Hansik Goo, 1/F, The Wellington, 198 Wellington St, Sheung Wan; +852 2798 8768

SOMM

SOMM at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental welcomes the return of dinner service with SOMMearlydinner menus, which enable guests to choose from one, two or three courses and a glass of sommelierselected wine. Highlights of the selection include BBQ beef short rib with broccolini, celtuce, bannonegi and lime caviar condiment; and ocean trout with kabu, trout roe, bottarga and junmai sake beurre blanc. Alternatively, the relaxed SOMMearlydrinks offers a complimentary starter when ordering a half-carafe of wine.

SOMM, 7/F, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, 15 Queen’s Road Central; +852 2132 0033

Artemis & Apollo

Souvlaki Weekends at neighbourhood Greek eatery Artemis & Apollo transport diners to the Greek region of Macedonia, famous for its sunny weather and tantalising Mediterranean food. The weekly banquet includes shared meze plates; the ever-popular fried calamari; and platters of spit-roasted meats served with a traditional salad and other sides. No Greek feast is complete without a glass of ouzo and wine from the region.

Artemis & Apollo, GF 9&11, Moon St, Wan Chai; +852 2818 8681

“Where to Eat in Hong Kong in May 2022” is a part of a monthly series, check back every month for more recommendations