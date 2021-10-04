From an autumn Middle Eastern feast to a revamped Italian American social club, here’s where to eat in Hong Kong in October 2021.

Estro

Celebrated Italian chef Antimo Maria Merone has opened his first independent restaurant, in Central’s Duddell Street. Estro — it means inspiration — focuses on elevated Neapolitan cuisine with deeply personal dishes and unexpected pairings. The debut seasonal menu draws inspiration from Merone’s childhood dishes, which are audaciously innovated through elegant plating and techniques. Highlights include Pigeon Under Ashes, a nod to Mount Vesuvius served with an artichoke cooked in its own ashes and a sauce made with Piedirosso wine, and Tomato Homage, which explores the fruit’s complex textures with processes that include poaching and clarifying.

Estro, 2/F, 1 Duddell St, Central

Maison Libanaise

As part of the autumn plated series, Maison Libanaise is launching a Fête d’Automne menu with creations that include whipped feta with smoked honey and Samke Lubieh, a crispy snapper fillet served with peas and a Beiruti pesto.

Maison Libanaise, 10 Shelley St, Central; +852 2111 2284

Roganic

Michelin Green-star recipient Roganic has announced a Friends with Sustainability series to join forces with the city’s hospitality leaders and raise awareness of sustainable practices. The initiative kicks off with the Roganic x Whey x Ando x Grassroots Initiatives lunch, followed by Zero Waste Cocktail Dinner with Darkside and a finale dinner celebration of Local Heroes to wrap up the month.

Roganic, Sino Plaza, UG/F 08, 255 Gloucester Rd, Causeway Bay; +852 2817 8383

Frank’s

The Italian American restaurant and club Frank’s has reopened after a summer revamp. The venue, inspired by social clubs of the Italian diaspora in New York and New Jersey, serves a revitalised selection of classic dishes that traditionally defi ne the subculture. Among the popular Frank’s Originals served in the upstairs dining room are Meatballs and Linguine Clams.

Frank’s, Harilela House, G/F & 1/F, No. 79 Wyndham St, Central; +852 9097 9730

Krug

For the sixth Krug x Single Ingredient programme, 11 Krug Ambassades Chefs unleashed their imagination on the humble onion. Eager to create memorable experiences, they travelled to India for a deeper understanding of the ingredient and to conceptualise an onioninspired dish that could perfectly pair with a glass of Krug Grande Cuvée or Krug Ros.

Dishes available at various restaurants around Hong Kong, including Restaurant Petrus, Island Shangri-la, Level 56, Supreme Ct Rd, Central; +852 2820 8590

Bâtard

Singapore native Natalie Eng has joined celebrated bistro-chic Bâtard as pastry chef to work with Aven Lau and introduce new nature-inspired dishes. Eng’s desserts, deeply rooted in her creative mindset, are complex and yet indulgent. One of her first creations is Palmito, a sugar-laminated puff pastry similar to a palmier, paired with thyme-infused diplomat cream and chestnut honey.

Bâtard, Shop E, Viking Court, 165-166 Connaught Rd W, Sai Ying Pun; +852 2318 1802

Morty’s

Trendy diner Morty’s has partnered with plant-based company Karana to create an ingenious version of the classic Cubano sandwich with meat-free pork made from Sri Lankan jackfruit.

Morty’s, Shop 8-10 Wing Fung Street, Wan Chai; +852 3665 0890

SOMM

SOMM at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental has recently welcomed new chef de cuisine Terry Ho, previously sous chef at the two-Michelinstar Arbor. Working closely with Richard Ekkebus, Ho has introduced new exciting dishes like Raw Shima Aji “Kombujime” with kyuri, celtuce and shiso, and Dry Aged Challans Duck Breast with butternut squash, pumpkin seed praline and duck jus.

SOMM, 7/F, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental The Landmark, 15 Queen’s Road; +852 2132 0033

“Where to Eat in Hong Kong in October 2021” is a part of a monthly series, check back every month for more recommendations