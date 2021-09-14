From a brand new Okinawa-inspired eatery to a revamped Michelin star experience, here’s where to eat in Hong Kong in September 2021.

Awa Awa

Calling all pickle lovers! From bitter melon, celtuce, mango, Hadama spinach & Shiitake mushroom, Awa Awa is not playing around when it comes to pickling fruits and veggies. Each pickled item carries its own unique flavour and when enjoyed all together, offers a contrasting range from the tanginess to the crunch. Additionally, new Okinawa-inspired trendy spot Awa Awa serves a range of dishes that encapsulate the diverse culinary traditions of Japan’s southernmost archipelago.

Awa Awa, Shop E&F, Upper Ground Floor, 42 & 44, Peel St, Central; +852 2178 1838

Giacomo

Giacomo

After spending 20 years working in Hong Kong’s most prestigious Italian kitchens, 81⁄2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana and Tosca di Angelo alum chef Keith Yam recently joined new restaurant Giacomo as executive chef. The concept, located in Causeway Bay, focuses on elegant Southern Italian cuisine and combines sophisticated plating and service with the genuine and bold flavours of the area. Among the chef’s signature dishes are marinated red-prawn Gambero Rosso in champagne tomato sauce with oscietra caviar, and Brittany blue lobster Sardinian gnocchi, made in traditional style with durum-wheat semolina flour and paired with Hokkaido sea urchin.

Giacomo, Crowne Plaza Hong Kong Causeway Bay; +852 3980 3008

G Room Bar & Lounge

G Room, Gaia group’s new dining destination in K11 Musea, brings together western and eastern flavours in a tapas-bar format. With a strong focus on jet-fresh seafood, this unique culinary experience elevates mediterranean classics with southeast Asian ingredients, techniques and flavour profiles, through elegant dishes such as whole lobster paella, abalone Shisho sea-urchin pasta and g room seafood platter.

G Room, Shop 504, 5/F, K11 MUSEA, Tsim Sha Tsui; +852 2332 6662

Écriture

Two Michelin-star contemporary French restaurant Écriture is offering new thematic tasting menus in tandem with a refreshed interior. In the eight-course Library of Flavours, executive chef Maxime Gilbert and chef de cuisine Héloïse Fischbach take guests on a journey to discover their latest innovative interpretation of French and Japanese ingredients. The Vegetal Menu, on the other hand, celebrates vegetables from around the region and the world in dishes that include a creative version of ratatouille, in which a pineapple tomato wrapped in kombu is oven-roasted to bring out a charred flavour.

Écriture, 26/F H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central; +852 2795 5996

1908bc

Inspired by the comfort dishes found in Chinese restaurants and takeaways around Britain, the new 1908bc is named after the year in which the country’s first such restaurant opened; “BC” stands for British Chinese. Conceptualised by Suzanna Ho, a British-born Chinese of Hong Kong origin who grew up in a family that ran Chinese takeaways, the menu is a collection of old and new recipes that encapsulate the atmosphere and flavours of an era. One of the most anticipated dishes — and a UK favourite — is chip-shop curry, a unique blend of Chinese, British and Indian influences.

1908bc, 5/F, The Pemberton, 22-26 Bonham Strand, Sheung Wan; +852 2116 4668

Radical Chic

Radical Chic, a new Italian fine- dining venue helmed by chef Andrea Tarini, has opened on the 101st floor of the International Commerce Centre in West Kowloon. Offering a new, “radical” menu that combines innovation, finesse and seasonal products, the venue also boasts breathtaking views and a contemporary ambience. Having worked with culinary legends such as Mauro Uliassi and Heinz Beck, Tarini brings to the city creations like deep- fried frog legs with tomato jam and cappello del prete alla carbonara, which features a special homemade pasta stuffed with pecorino romano, parmigiano, guanciale, black pepper and egg yolk.

Radical Chic, International Commerce Centre (ICC), Shop B1, Level 101, 1 Austin Rd W, Tsim Sha Tsui; +852 3618 7880

Sushi Mamoru

Leading Nation has unveiled the group’s first traditional edomae sushi concept. Sushi Mamoru, which means “protect” in Japanese, represents chef Hirofumi Chiba’s 20 years of commitment to preserve centuries-old culinary traditions. The Takumi Omakase includes more than 20 dishes that celebrate seasonality through different points of view, while championing sustainability and freshness. A self- proclaimed fish geek, Chiba brings to the sushi counter a memorable experience that combines preservation and innovation, from hand-blended aged Hokkaido rice to wasabi sourced directly from farmer Keiichi Tashiro in Shizuoka.

Sushi Mamoru, Shop 2G, 32 Oi Kwan Rd, Wan Chai; +852 2133 5700

Moxie

A dish of roasted Jerusalem artichokes with haricot vert, endive and hazelnut bagna cauda can now be enjoyed at arcane collective’s new restaurant Moxie, in Landmark. The menu focuses on a fresh approach to conscious all-day dining, with a selection centred around contemporary pescatarian and vegetarian dishes.

Moxie, Shop 203, Alexandra House, 18 Chater Rd, Central; +852 2718 8211

Dim Sum Library

After the success of its Xiaolong Bao Series, Dim Sum Library is offering four innovative reinterpretations of one of Hong Kong’s most popular recipes, har gau. The renditions comprise: oregano har gau, which is inspired by Mediterranean flavours; aged mandarin-peel har gau, created with traditional Chinese methods to marinate and dry the skins of small mandarins; dill har gau, which uses the popular aromatic herb to bring out botanical notes; and Yuzukoshō har gau, created in collaboration with Japanese restaurant Shiro and inspired by Kyushu culinary specialities.

Dim Sum Library, various locations including Shop 1028B, 1/F, Elements, 1 Austin Rd W, Tsim Sha Tsui; +852 2810 0898

“Where to Eat in Hong Kong in September 2021” is a part of a monthly series, check back every month for more recommendations