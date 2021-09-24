Alchemy at Six: The Dalmore Decades No 6 Collection
Lovers of the grain will know that one of the paragons of luxury whisky is The Dalmore, a Scottish label with over 180 years of history that takes the proud stag’s head as its symbol. Literally and metaphorically, decades of know-how, culture and craftsmanship have been distilled into this one-of-a-kind release: the six-bottle The Dalmore Decades No 6.

Six exceptional and very limited-quantity single malts tell the story of The Dalmore’s alchemic craft and DNA across six decades, with the youngest being the turn of the millennium and the oldest dating back a remarkable 70 years to 1951.

The Dalmore Decades No 6 Collection

“Each bottle marks a very special milestone in the brand’s history and has a unique story to tell,” says Dalmore master distiller and pioneer of cask curation Richard Paterson, who over the past 50 years has kept a watchful eye over a rich inventory of rare whiskies, “giving them the guidance to mature and reach their full potential in the finest casks sourced from around the world.”

The Dalmore’s new four-year partnership with the V&A Dundee Museum in Scotland – where they will celebrate their shared values of creativity, design, and vision – marks a new chapter of cultural collaborations at the Highland whisky label.

It kicked off with the premiere of Decades in the Making, a short film starring Japanese starchitect Kengo Kuma, who designed the V&A Dundee, and the Dalmore’s Paterson. Kuma’s protégé Maurizio Mucciola gave an in-person introduction to the remarkable architectural project, which was nine years in the making and is now a modern jewel in the Scottish cityscape.

  • The V&A Dundee in ‘Decades in the Making’, made in partnership by The Dalmore and V&A Dundee
  • Decades in the Making, The Dalmore

A tour of the museum was followed by an exceptional VIP dinner and tasting experience that gave a select few a sip of five of the Dalmore Decade single malts. The 1979 in particular, which has matured through a Matusalem Oloroso sherry cask and a Graham’s Port 1952 Vintage cask, is a pure silky-smooth nectar with notes of toasted pistachio, pineapple and dates.

An auction of this exclusive Dalmore Decades No 6 set will take place at Sotheby’s Hong Kong from October 7 to 8 (along with several other collectable Dalmore sets), with a percentage of the sales being donated to the V&A Dundee.

Sotheby Hong Kong, 5/F, One Pacific Place, 88 Queensway; +852 2524 8121

Jing Zhang
Editorial Director
Jing Zhang has lived in the UK, Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Now, she splits her time between Hong Kong and London. She has worked in media for over 15 years, across both magazines and newspapers, covering style, design & architecture, culture, travel, arts, film and social issues. Having developed an expertise in Asian creative industries and fashion, She regularly consults brands, speaks & moderates international forums. In her downtime, Jing loves globetrotting, painting and reading escapist novels, glass in hand.
