Negroni Week 2022: Drink for a Cause this September

Campari, Gin, and Sweet Vermouth: this simple mix of spirits constitute the essence of a contemporary classic cocktail that is loved by many – the Negroni. Originating from Italy, the Negroni has made its way into people’s hearts across the globe – the best-selling cocktail even has its own week. This year marks the 10th anniversary of Negroni Week, which runs from September 12 to 18, 2022. In Hong Kong, more than 40 restaurants and hotels are participating, offering various Negroni-themed activities and offerings.

Negroni Week started in 2013 when Campari and Imbibe magazine came together with the main purpose of raising money for charitable causes around the world. This September marks its 10th anniversary, with fundraising proceeds going to new charitable partner Slow Food. Funds raised in this year’s Negroni Week will directly support Slow Food’s international projects such as the promotion of food and beverage education and knowledge exchange. Together Imbibe and Slow Food will raise money for charitable causes while celebrating an iconic cocktail.

Aqua’s Negroni N5

Here’s a list of all the places you can go to enjoy Negronis from September 12 to 18, 2022.

With more than 40 participating restaurants and bars, you can enjoy exclusively created Negronis at popular bars such as Aqua, Argo, Bella Lee, COA, Daily Tot, Darkside, 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana, Salisterra, Terrible Baby, The Diplomat and The Dispensary and more. Below are just a few highlights:

At Aqua’s spirit bar customers can try a Japanese-inspired Negroni while enjoying the view of Victoria Harbor from the incredible panoramic roof terrace. The classic cocktail is paired with genmaicha-infused tequila and mind-blowing umami bitters. You’ll also find a Japanese twist at Terrible Baby, located on the 4th floor of Eaton HK. The Four style’s Negroni features a mix of Campari with Terrible’s signature rum blend, bitters, spices and shiso.

Darkside

Chocolate lovers can enjoy this year’s cacao-modified Negronis created exclusively by Hong Kong’s well-known bars. COA’s Cacao Husk Rosita and Darkside’s Ume-Negroni mixed with chocolate Campari will satisfy those who wish to add sweet notes to the classic drink.

The Dispensary bar in Tai Kwun presents Campari-based Metamorphosis Yarsanori that features Tibet’s caterpillar fungus tea. Inspired by east-meets-west restaurants, the cocktail introduces a Chinese medicinal twist on the traditional Negroni.

Exciting events during Negroni Week

Thirsty Shaker

Negroni Week Opening Party “Closer Than Ever” will be held in Honky Tonk’s between 7-10 pm on the 12th of September. Bars participating in the event feature Four Season’s Argo, Rosewood’s Darkside, Honky Tonks, The Diplomat, Shady Acres, and The Dispensary. Duos from each bar will come up with 1 original Negroni recipe and to make the evening more memorable, all teams will perform their shifts while handcuffed.

Negroni Week Closing Party “Negroni All Stars” presented by Daily Tot will feature the Negroni Speed challenge on the 18th of September between 6-7 pm, where representatives of different bars will compete to make a classic Negroni as fast as they can.

Other events will be held throughout the week at different venues like Non-Stop Brunch in Cantina or the “Art of Mixing: Campari” masterclass held in Thirsty Shaker, where customers can create their own twists on classic Negronis.

A full list of participating Hong Kong bars can be found here on the official website.