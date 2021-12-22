Japanese KI NO BI Gin Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Limited Edition Bottle (A Christmas Giveaway)

With less than a couple of weeks to go until the most wonderful time of the year, it’s time for the annual Prestige Christmas Giveaway. From December 13th to 24th, we’re offering Prestige Online readers the chance to win amazing prizes each and every day on Instagram, as we count down the 12 days of Christmas.

Whether you’re stuck on your gift list, sick of shopping, or just in need of a treat, here’s just a little something from us to you, to thank you for being our loyal readers.

Christmas Giveaway Day 9: KI NO BI GO Kyoto Dry Gin

Developed by The Kyoto Distillery, KI NO BI GO is a limited edition of KI NO BI, an award-winning Japanese gin. KI NO BI GO retains the classic formula, a recognisable dry style with a distinctive Japanese accent, while using extra botanicals to create the finest winter cocktails.

Handmade in the ancient city of Kyoto, in KI NO BI GO, the original edition’s base element, hinoki (cypress), is replaced by akamatsu (Japanese red pine). Other additions include regional plants like yuzu, ginger and gyokuro (green tea) from Uji.

Taste-wise, sweetness mixed with the peppery notes from sansho (Japanese pepper) and akamatsu create and interesting contrast on palate. At the end, a burst of ginger and lemon with forest-like undertones of akamatsu and juniper, reveals itself.

A Meaningful Edition of KI NO BI

The name GO originates from the Japanese pronunciation of “five”, in celebration of KI NO BI Kyoto Dry Gin’s 5th Anniversary. The packaging’s design is elevated by the classic karakami pattern with an embossed “五周年” (5th Anniversary) on the label.

