Japanese KI NO BI Gin Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Limited Edition Bottle (A Christmas Giveaway)

Christmas Giveaway Day 9: KI NO BI GO Kyoto Dry Gin
Developed by The Kyoto Distillery, KI NO BI GO is a limited edition of KI NO BI, an award-winning Japanese gin. KI NO BI GO retains the classic formula, a recognisable dry style with a distinctive Japanese accent, while using extra botanicals to create the finest winter cocktails.
Handmade in the ancient city of Kyoto, in KI NO BI GO, the original edition’s base element, hinoki (cypress), is replaced by akamatsu (Japanese red pine). Other additions include regional plants like yuzu, ginger and gyokuro (green tea) from Uji.
Taste-wise, sweetness mixed with the peppery notes from sansho (Japanese pepper) and akamatsu create and interesting contrast on palate. At the end, a burst of ginger and lemon with forest-like undertones of akamatsu and juniper, reveals itself.
A Meaningful Edition of KI NO BI
The name GO originates from the Japanese pronunciation of “five”, in celebration of KI NO BI Kyoto Dry Gin’s 5th Anniversary. The packaging’s design is elevated by the classic karakami pattern with an embossed “五周年” (5th Anniversary) on the label.
