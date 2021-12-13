A Taste of Christmas with Glenmorangie (A Christmas Giveaway)

With less than a couple of weeks to go until the most wonderful time of the year, it’s time for the annual Prestige Christmas Giveaway. From December 13th to 24th, we’re offering Prestige Online readers the chance to win amazing prizes each and every day on Instagram, as we count down the 12 days of Christmas.

Whether you’re stuck on your gift list, sick of shopping, or just in need of a treat, here’s just a little something from us to you, to thank you for being our loyal readers.

Giveaway Day 1: Glenmorangie A Tale of Winter

Have you ever wondered what Christmas tastes like? What if you can feel the cosiness of an indoor fireplace with snow quietly falling down outside on your tongue?

Created by Dr Bill Lumsden, Glenmorangie’s Director of Whisky Creation, A Tale of Winter is a richly radiant whisky that captures cosy joy and winter aromas in a bottle this beautiful Christmas. Here are the reasons why this holiday edition makes the perfect tipple for all your family gatherings this time of the year.

Imaginative Crafter’s Christmas Whisky

Gloriously heavy snow in Scotland years ago was the origin of this whisky. As Lumsden pulled on his winter knit at home while watching the snowfall outside his home, he started wondering: what if he could capture this moment in whisky?

“We all know the delight of snuggling up in a winter jumper by the fire, when it’s snowy outside. With flavours as bright and vivid as my favourite woollen sweater, Glenmorangie A Tale of Winter deliciously captures those magical, cosy moments,” said Lumsden.

Imagine drinking Glenmorangie A Tale of Winter with your loved ones at home this Christmas. The night must be so beautifully warm in everyone’s memory.

Tasting Notes – a journey on the nose and tongue

Best poured into an Old Fashioned glass, the joy starts with a curious and lightly sharp scent – the classic Marsala top-note. A softer note will soon emerge as the hint of orange toffee mixed with lavender honey and sweet rose. When the cubed ice melts, the hint of caramelised fruits, sandalwood, brazil nut and pine sap will present the curtain call of the nose tasting.

On the tongue, the whisky starts with a juicy viscous, peppery feeling, followed by the burst of cocoa powder, red pepper, Brazil nut toffee and sweet barley malt. Glenmorangie A Tale of Winter has a more mellow taste than you think. The aftertaste is clove, ginger and cinnamon, the classic sweetness of Christmas.

How to Enter

At Prestige, we're giving away three bottles of The Glenmorangie A Tale of Winter whisky to three lucky winners.

