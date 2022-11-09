facebook

By Joey Wong
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
09 Nov 2022
Wine & Dine
Not Shaken, Not Stirred: 5 Specialty Riffs on the Classic Martini

James Bond’s oft-uttered drinks order is, to bartenders near and wide, already an unnecessary, sub-par riff on the classic Martini that should really just be stirred. Then there’s the Appletini. French Martini. Porn-star Martini. To all purists, a hearty apology – the following Martini- shaped tweaks might not be your cup of ’tini.

Fat Guts Martini

The darkened cavern where J Boroski once held court is now home to the latest, ever-magical arm of the Iron Fairies universe: The Mixing Room, bringing to life Ashley Sutton’s enchanting trilogy with a storybook- inspired cocktail programme devised by bar veteran Tom Egerton. Fat Guts Martini, deliciously rendered with gin, umami sake, parmesan-infused spirit and a hint of basil oil, is served – and of course it’s sybaritic – with a lemon twist, an olive, a caper berry and, star of the show, a hefty bump of Acipenser Baerii caviar. A drink, a snack and a show!

The Mixing Room, 1-13 Hollywood Road, Ezra’s Lane, Central

Deep Sea Martini

The staggering percentage of the ocean that’s still, to this day, left unexplored makes for a boundless source of inspiration. Room 309’s senior bartender Eugene Chung, aquatically inspired, created the Deep Sea Martini with an evocative vignette of seaside sabbaticals in mind. It’s a picture of a languid late afternoon spent doing nothing beyond breathing in the salty sea breeze that the maritime concoction of re-distilled Oolong tea, blended Scotch whisky, vermouth and house-made kombu tincture, served alongside a sliver of rice cracker, is meant to summon. And if you listen really closely, you might just hear the sound of frothy waves crashing to shore.

Room 309, 3/F, The Pottinger Hong Kong, 74 Queen’s Road Central, Central

The ecoFFEE

In the indolent hours before mid-afternoon, an immunity to caffeine might be a slog of a handicap you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy. But after sundown, and several espresso Martinis in, it’s a hell of a superpower. And while DarkSide’s version of the caffeine-laden Martini looks nothing like its namesake, it might just be better. Made in partnership with ecoSPIRITS’ low-waste commitment, the ecoFFEE serves up sustainable sip after sustainable sip with Widges Gin, re-used coffee grounds and distilled solutions macerated from leftover oranges and banana skins. So, drink up – it’s for the environment.

DarkSide, Level Two, Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, +852 3891 8732

(Not The Diplomat) Gibson

The Gibson, also known as a Gibson Martini, also known as a Gibson Dry Martini, has long been heavily editorialised as the “savoury cousin” of the classic Martini. John Nugent made it crystal clear when he named Kyle & Bain’s Gibson: it’s not The Diplomat’s Gibson. Eschewing the libation’s customary skewer of pickled onion for radish, it’s not just any ol’ Gibson either. But as you gnaw on NTD Gibson’s special root-veg garnish, have a well-soused flip through K&B’s slew of Martini-sized riffs – it is billed Hong Kong’s first speciality Martini bar, after all.

Kyle & Bain, Shop 6, G/F, The Galleria, 9 Queens Road Central, Central, +852 2133 1137

Farewell To Arms

You’d be forgiven for meandering past The Daily Tot, with its rum-fixed monomania, in search of the next great Martini. You’d, too, be forgiven for not being entirely convinced its new cocktail, entitled a literary Farewell to Arms, as being remotely Martini-adjacent beyond glass, garnish and gumptious inspiration. And you’d be correct. Neither vodka, gin nor vermouth makes a hint of an appearance; rather, it’s Plantation 3 Stars, sherry and grenadine doing the heavy lifting. But it is suspension of disbelief we’re after and Ernest Hemingway, big fan of a bone-dry Martini, would’ve slammed one back – and asked for another.

The Daily Tot, Shop E, LG/F, Felicity Building, 58 Hollywood Road, Central, +852 2366 6836

Joey Wong

Deputy Lifestyle Editor

Retired Tumblr girl Joey has written her way through fashion trends, youth culture and luxury retail in New York and Hong Kong. Beyond internet adventures tracking down the perfect vintage find, you can probably catch her tufting rugs, swigging back Bloody Marys — her third, probably — and making fastidious spreadsheets about her Animal Crossing island.

