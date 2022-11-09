Not Shaken, Not Stirred: 5 Specialty Riffs on the Classic Martini

James Bond’s oft-uttered drinks order is, to bartenders near and wide, already an unnecessary, sub-par riff on the classic Martini that should really just be stirred. Then there’s the Appletini. French Martini. Porn-star Martini. To all purists, a hearty apology – the following Martini- shaped tweaks might not be your cup of ’tini.

Fat Guts Martini

The darkened cavern where J Boroski once held court is now home to the latest, ever-magical arm of the Iron Fairies universe: The Mixing Room, bringing to life Ashley Sutton’s enchanting trilogy with a storybook- inspired cocktail programme devised by bar veteran Tom Egerton. Fat Guts Martini, deliciously rendered with gin, umami sake, parmesan-infused spirit and a hint of basil oil, is served – and of course it’s sybaritic – with a lemon twist, an olive, a caper berry and, star of the show, a hefty bump of Acipenser Baerii caviar. A drink, a snack and a show!

The Mixing Room, 1-13 Hollywood Road, Ezra’s Lane, Central

Deep Sea Martini

The staggering percentage of the ocean that’s still, to this day, left unexplored makes for a boundless source of inspiration. Room 309’s senior bartender Eugene Chung, aquatically inspired, created the Deep Sea Martini with an evocative vignette of seaside sabbaticals in mind. It’s a picture of a languid late afternoon spent doing nothing beyond breathing in the salty sea breeze that the maritime concoction of re-distilled Oolong tea, blended Scotch whisky, vermouth and house-made kombu tincture, served alongside a sliver of rice cracker, is meant to summon. And if you listen really closely, you might just hear the sound of frothy waves crashing to shore.

Room 309, 3/F, The Pottinger Hong Kong, 74 Queen’s Road Central, Central

The ecoFFEE

In the indolent hours before mid-afternoon, an immunity to caffeine might be a slog of a handicap you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy. But after sundown, and several espresso Martinis in, it’s a hell of a superpower. And while DarkSide’s version of the caffeine-laden Martini looks nothing like its namesake, it might just be better. Made in partnership with ecoSPIRITS’ low-waste commitment, the ecoFFEE serves up sustainable sip after sustainable sip with Widges Gin, re-used coffee grounds and distilled solutions macerated from leftover oranges and banana skins. So, drink up – it’s for the environment.

DarkSide, Level Two, Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, +852 3891 8732

(Not The Diplomat) Gibson

The Gibson, also known as a Gibson Martini, also known as a Gibson Dry Martini, has long been heavily editorialised as the “savoury cousin” of the classic Martini. John Nugent made it crystal clear when he named Kyle & Bain’s Gibson: it’s not The Diplomat’s Gibson. Eschewing the libation’s customary skewer of pickled onion for radish, it’s not just any ol’ Gibson either. But as you gnaw on NTD Gibson’s special root-veg garnish, have a well-soused flip through K&B’s slew of Martini-sized riffs – it is billed Hong Kong’s first speciality Martini bar, after all.

Kyle & Bain, Shop 6, G/F, The Galleria, 9 Queens Road Central, Central, +852 2133 1137

Farewell To Arms

You’d be forgiven for meandering past The Daily Tot, with its rum-fixed monomania, in search of the next great Martini. You’d, too, be forgiven for not being entirely convinced its new cocktail, entitled a literary Farewell to Arms, as being remotely Martini-adjacent beyond glass, garnish and gumptious inspiration. And you’d be correct. Neither vodka, gin nor vermouth makes a hint of an appearance; rather, it’s Plantation 3 Stars, sherry and grenadine doing the heavy lifting. But it is suspension of disbelief we’re after and Ernest Hemingway, big fan of a bone-dry Martini, would’ve slammed one back – and asked for another.

The Daily Tot, Shop E, LG/F, Felicity Building, 58 Hollywood Road, Central, +852 2366 6836