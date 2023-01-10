The Balvenie Rare Marriages: A Triad of Distinct Whiskies that Weds Tradition with Perfection

Completing The Balvenie Rare Marriages range are The Balvenie Thirty and The Balvenie Forty, which, together with the 2021 released The Balvenie Twenty-Five, form a trinity of whiskies exquisitely crafted by Malt Master David C. Stewart MBE.

Each paying tribute to David’s dedication to designing and building exceptional flavour, collectively they make up the latest range of his premium Single Malts that would be a delight for any discerning drinker to savour.

The exquisite collection’s name pertains to the marriage of rare casks that have stood the test of time to attain the distinct flavours of the whiskies. David’s expert nose brought together only a small selection of the rarest casks, which have each been patiently tended to for decades of maturation to reach a fine age, with exceptional quality and unique individual flavour in a traditional oak marrying tun to create unparalleled depth of flavour.

The very essence of luxury is reflected through the experience of layers of flavours. The Balvenie’s distinct runny honey and underlying rich oakiness on the surface give way to complex layers of toasted marshmallows, fresh fruit and cinnamon with every sip. An astounding timeless tranquillity evolves from a seemingly subdued appearance as each layer is unveiled.

The Balvenie Twenty-Five

Aged 25 Years, The Balvenie Twenty-Five comes from David’s flawless marriage of individual casks to craft an incredibly intricate and balanced expression. Its very presence exemplifies the art and skill of Traditional Oak Tun Marriages with liquid from European and American casks.

A whisky of exceptional character, with 48% ABV, it hints at The Balvenie’s most sought-after flavours – bold vanilla oak, crystallised ginger and sweet runny honey – and presents the perfect balance to create the most elegantly fruity expression. On the nose, soft autumn fruits, runny honey, crystallised ginger and raw cane sugar unfurl; a hint of an underlying rich oakiness creates complexity and structure. A sip unveils bold vanilla flavours with layers of toasted marshmallows, fresh fruit terrine and cinnamon infused apple tart. It then finishes with an exceptionally long-lasting sweetness.

The whisky comes in a case of rich burgundy colour that graduates to a lighter ombré hue – the colours representing the evolution of flavours in the marrying process. Rich burgundy and white gold foils create highly tactile and deliberately detailed touches, while each gold ring represents a year of maturation. The luxurious packaging is completed by a walnut wood that is used to cap either end, brass and magnetic fittings used to create a twist-lock closure, and suede-like material to line the inner.

The Balvenie Thirty

Aged 30 Years, The Balvenie Thirty is a whisky of incredible sweetness and complexity, crafted through David’s marriage of Traditional American and European oak casks that have been matured for decades. From the first sip, a silky sweetness gives way to great depth of rich honey, mellow oaky tones and hints of candied orange peel.

Like silk to taste, the whisky, with 44.2% ABV, presents the sweetest and most honeyed expression. On the nose, it is smooth and honeyed with mellow oaky tones and hints of candied orange peel. Sipping it reveals a great depth with rich dark chocolate, hints of plum, marzipan and caramelised pear. It then finishes exceptionally smooth and warming, with a lingering sweetness and gentle spice to it.

The cylinder shape of its packaging is a soft goat leather construct, detailed with gradually faded debossed pattern rings that draw inspiration from the distillery to represent the unfurling of flavour in the marrying process. Finished with white gold foil that creates a highly tactile and luxurious touch, this together with the textured rings represent a year of maturation in The Balvenie warehouses. Completing the luxurious packaging is a walnut wood used to cap either end, brass and magnetic fittings that create a twist-lock closure, and suede-like material lining the inner.

The Balvenie Forty

Aged 40 years, The Balvenie Forty is a luxurious result of David’s bold marriage of extraordinary character from some of the rarest American and European casks that have been carefully matured in The Balvenie warehouses. Possessing the boldest character in the range, with 48.5% ABV, it presents as a richly sweet and refined whisky with its intense honeyed oak and rich fruit that create a complex layer of sweetness and spice, followed by warm notes of ginger and citrus.

The nose begins with honey and orange marmalade notes mingling with creamy fruitiness, before unveiling a luscious wave of vanilla and hint of oak. Taking a sip, the taste of orange blossom, candied ginger and a honeyed sweetness blossom on the palate, followed by oak, mouth-coasting vanilla notes and a delicate, sherried fruitiness that end with a warm and elegant finish with a honeyed citrus richness.

Reflecting its strong character, the liquid is presented in an oak-based structure comprising stained rings – the ombré tones depicting flavours that unfurl in the marrying process. The case flaunts a hand-finished gold-gilded detail on the front, and a smooth inset with engraved logo on the top. Brass and magnetic fittings are used to create a twist-lock closure, which when opened, reveals a luxurious inner lining crafted from leather and suede-like material.

Each of the whiskies notably stands out in its own uniquely designed packaging, as The Balvenie has commissioned three renowned international artists to lend their creative touches to each one: wood artist Rebal Jber for The Balvenie Forty, South Korean leatherwork artist Junsu Kim for The Balvenie Thirty and paper quilling artist Yulia Brodskaya for The Balvenie Twenty-Five.

To purchase any of The Balvenie Rare Marriages, visit Wholly Spirits Sdn Bhd, Tong Woh Retail, or Hock Guan Wines & Spirit Sdn Bhd. Alternatively, The Balvenie team may be reached directly via email at ErngJoo.Law@wgrant.com