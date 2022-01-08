Sorry, No Dine-ins Past 6pm! But These Restaurants Have Adjusted Opening Hours for Late Lunches and Early Dinners

It’s ba-ack. No more dinner dine-ins after 6pm starting today.

Hong Kong’s restaurant scene is resilient and well-versed in the art of quick adapting when it comes to precarious dining rules and restrictions. Some restaurants have shifted their opening hours entirely: lunch is now breakfast, and dinner, lunch. Not dunch, no, please, don’t start that. Let’s just call it as it is: early dinner or late lunch. Others, meanwhile, have swiftly switched to become stop-and-go takeaways only.

But there’s no need to call it quits on fun meals out with friends. Just do it in the afternoon. And in groups of 2, or 4, or 6. If you can figure all that B/C/D stuff out. Start drinking at 11am — it’s 5pm somewhere and right here, right now could really use with a little booze. This list will be your guide through the next two weeks, should questions like “Where should — can — I eat” arise. And do keep those local neighbourhood spots in mind — they’ll appreciate every order they can get, especially now.

22 Ships

Dine-in at 22 Ships will be available from 12 to 6pm every Tuesday to Sunday. But if you take your order to go (takeaway and delivery from 4:30 to 8:30pm) and pick it up yourself, the Spanish-style tapas bar will offer a 10% discount (code: PICKUP10) on any orders. Otherwise, complimentary delivery is eligible for any order over HK$800.

22 Ships, G/F, 22 Ship Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Amber

At chef Richard Ekkebus’s Amber, lunch menus are expanded to three, four or six courses served from 12 to 3:30pm with the addition of Amber Discovery, a four-course tasting menu of signatures from the two-Michelin star destination. The menu also comes with a complimentary glass of bubbly starting from 2:30pm. On weekends, both the four-course Amber Unlimited lunch menu and six-course Full Amber Experience will be available from 12 to 3:30pm.

Amber, 7/F, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, 15 Queen’s Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2132 0066

Bacchus

Bars may be closed for now, but Bacchus is our little secret to surviving. They also do a fantastic selection of wines that’ll surely be a worthy alternative to your usual Happy Hour spot. The restaurant has also curated two set menus that showcase its Asian-influenced French cuisine in either a three-course Discovery menu or a six-course Chef Tasting menu. Otherwise, à la carte is always an easy choice. Bacchus will be open daily, ending to Sundays, from 11:30am to 6pm.

Bacchus, 9/F, Barlock Centre, 3 Yiu Wa Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 5465 9016

Bâtard

For tucked-away modern French bistro Bâtard, seating times have been sectioned into two sessions that will run every day of the week from Monday to Sunday: Daily lunch service from 11:30am to 1:30pm and daily early dinner service from 2 to 6pm. Both time-slots will serve either a set menu or à la carte options.

Bâtard, G/F, 165-166 Connaught Road West, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong

Bibi & Baba

There won’t be set lunches at Bibi & Baba for now, but you can still get a taste of the fragrant curry crab and Hainanese chicken during these two weeks as the restaurant opens from Tuesday to Sunday at 12 to 6pm for dine-ins. Takeaway is available in two sessions: 11am to 12:30pm and 5pm to 8:30pm. À la carte only.

Bibi & Baba, 1-7 Ship Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2555 0628

Black Sheep Restaurants

Black Sheep’s full portfolio will be available for easy home enjoyment via the Group’s dedicated delivery service, GO, while service hours have been adjusted to either an 11am or 12pm opening that runs until 6pm. Specific timings are as follows:

Ho Lee Fook: Dine-in from 12 to 6pm; takeaway and delivery from 6 to 9:30pm on Tuesdays to Sundays.

Check back for updates.

Brooklyn Yakuza

Should you fancy a taste for Brooklyn Yakuza’s Japanese American-inspired serves, the buzzy izakaya will open from 11am to 6pm, with free-flow available at an easy additional price of HK$68. Otherwise join the venue’s newly added Bottomless Sake Brunch during the weekend, set to run from 11am to 6pm as well.

Brooklyn Yakuza will be offering a ‘This is BENT-O’ takeaway boxes, set in either two or four portions, and features a selection of starters, mains and dessert signatures from the menu.

Brooklyn Yakuza, G/F, 29 Wyndham Street, 29 Lan Kwai Fong, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2866 1034

Casamigos

Causeway Bay’s tapas spot Casamigos will be running from 12 to 6pm from Monday to Friday with a HK$99 lunch menu from 12 to 3pm, with the whole à la carte menu at 15% off. If that wasn’t enticing enough, Happy Hour will run from 3 to 6pm with all drinks at half price.

Casamigos, 3/F, L’Hart, 487-489 Lockhart Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong +852 2448 3888

Castellana

That delicious Castellana carbonara you have been daydreaming about will have to wait. Just till lunchtime, though, fortunately, since the Piedmontese restaurant will be still open for Monday to Saturday, but from 12 to 3pm only.

Castellana, 10/F, Cubus, 1 Hoi Ping Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

CHACHAWAN

CHACHAWAN makes things just a little easier for those who love a bit of their regional Isaan-style serves. Opening hours are set from 12 to 6pm, every Monday to Sunday (Takeaway: 12 to 10pm). Even better yet, they will be hosting a very happy Happy Hour from 12 to 5:15pm — finish off that email and head on over.

CHACHAWAN, 206 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

Cultivate

For the first time, Cultivate will be serving lunch service. Chef Leonard Cheung has put together a lunch tasting menu (HK$1,288) available from Wednesday to Sunday in four different seatings: 11:45am, 1pm, 2pm (fit for 3 to 4 guests) and 2:15pm.

Cultivate, Shop A, G/F, 27-29 Elgin Street, Central, +852 5303 1230

Censu

Chef Shun Sato will be serving Censu’s refined, izakaya-style serves (don’t miss the potato salad, trust me!) from 12 to 5pm daily. Takeaway will be available until 9pm.

Censu, G/F, 29-30 Gough Street, Central, Hong Kong

Chino

Beloved Kennedy Town spot, Chino, will be just accepting takeaway and delivery orders from Monday through Friday. Loyal patrons will have to switch their weekday visit for the weekend, where the modern Mexican-Japanese hangout will open for dine-in service on Saturday and Sunday, from 12 to 6pm only.

Chino, G/F, 1B – 1C New Praya, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong

The Diplomat

Maybe you’ve just read about this over at Best Bites, but not only is The Diplomat open for drinks and food from 12 to 6pm from Monday to Saturday, they are also doing a very apt F*ck Omicron Bacon Cheeseburger that our Editor-in-Chief Nate has made claims is very delicious. Also here, takeaway bottled cocktails.

The Diplomat, Shop 1, LG/F, H Code, 45 Pottinger Street, Central

Duddells

Fortunately for those who rave endlessly about the brunch at Duddells, it’s still on every Saturday and Sunday from the very lazy hours of 12 to 3pm. Also, Happy Hour resumes every Monday to Sunday from 3 to 6pm.

As for dining in, Duddells’ Main Dining Room will be open Monday to Sunday from 12 to 6pm, as will be the 4/F Salon. Dim sum-accompanying gallery walks are still on the cards, if you’re ever stuck at home wondering for a list of things to do this month.

Duddells, Level 3, Shanghai Tang Mansion, 1 Duddell Street, Central, Hong Kong

Écriture

During these moments, we try our very best to find solace wherever we can. Something like a two Michelin meal which at least give us something to look forward to. Also, yes to a proper meal not out of a takeaway box — Écriture will now be doing two rounds of lunch service: 12 to 3pm and 3 to 6pm, respectively.

Écriture, 26/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

Fireside

Choose from either Fireside’s at-home Omakase experience which sees an expert Fireside chef in your kitchens at home or do it the less extravagant way: with a visit to the physical brick-and-mortar itself. Two lunch seatings will be available at the restaurant from 12 to 3pm, where new lunch sets has been made to showcase Fireside’s rustic, “fire”-centric plates. Opening hours: 12 to 6pm for dine-in; 12 to 9:30pm for takeaway.

Fireside, 5/F, H Code, The Steps, 45 Pottinger Street, Central, Hong Kong

Happy Paradise

Forget traditional Chinese serves, get some of Happy Paradise’s neo-Chinese serves at home. Takeaway and delivery is available from the website (or via WhatsApp at +852 6794 8414) but must be ordered one day in advance. In case you refuse to plan ahead, the restaurant is also taking dine-ins from 12 to 6pm, Monday to Saturday.

Happy Paradise, UG/F, 52-56 Staunton Street, Central, Hong Kong

HUE Dining

Maybe an escape is what you need. And do it at Hue Dining as you find solace in the comforting harbour views. They will be introducing a new lunch set, available from 12 to 3pm every Monday to Friday in either two- (HK$298) or three- (HK$358) courses.

HUE Dining, 1/F, Hong Kong Museum of Art, 10 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Kinship

Brunch at Kinship will now be extended to a full day affair, spanning from 11am to 6pm, while à la carte menus are available Monday to Friday from 11am to 6pm, with free-flow just for HK$68.

For takeaway and delivery, Kinship will be doing a Family Feasting Early Dinner Takeaway Box for either two or four, with free delivery arranged for those living in Central, Mid-levels and Soho area.

Kinship, 3/F, LL Tower, 2 Shelley Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2520 0899

La Paloma

Chef Alex Farga’s tapas are still on the table at La Paloma, which will open for dine-in from 11:30 am to 6pm. If you rather have your croquetas and paella with a side of What’s New on Netflix, this cosy Sai Ying Pun spot is also doing takeaways and deliveries from 12 to 9pm, available for online ordering here.

La Paloma, 1/F, Soho 189, 189 Queen’s Road West, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong

La Rambla

La Rambla’s modern Catalan cuisine is still on the menu as the harbouview restaurant makes a shift to all-day dining, serving their signature paella pans from 11:30am to 6pm. Have it for breakfast!

La Rambla, Shop 3071 – 73, L3, ifc mall, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2661 1161

Little Bao

For one of chef May Chow’s signature baos (Pork Belly Bao!), Little Bao will be doing delivery and takeaway orders available from their own website or through WhatsApp (+852 6794 8414). Those who are hoping to pay a visit to the casual joint’s new location in Central, dine-in is available from 12 to 6pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

Little Bao, various locations including G/F, 1-2 Shin Hing Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 6794 8414

Locanda Dell’ Angelo

Happy Valley’s Locanda dell’ Angelo’s homey Italian serves can now be enjoyed either as a very early lunch (beginning at 11am to 3pm) in either three- or four-course lunch every Monday to Friday, or an early dinner from 3pm to 6pm from Monday to Sunday. Choice is all yours.

Take away is available from 11am-7pm on foodpanda, with an additional 15% discount for self-pick up orders.

Locanda Dell’ Angelo, G/F, 12 Yuen Yuen Street, Happy Valley, Hong Kong, +852 3709 2788

Margo

You will still be able to stop by intimate brasserie Margo for a spot of chef Mario Paecke’s modern European serves; their doors are open every Monday to Saturday from 11:30am to 6pm for dine in. There’s also takeaway and delivery at the restaurant from 6 to 10pm if you miss the last seating, otherwise select menu serves are also available on Leading Nation’s own concierge program, Alfred’s. Which feels like a better option, in my opinion, since we’re all (the lucky ones, anyway) back to working in bed and lounging in our pyjamas at home.

Margo, Shop 6, G/F, The Galleria, 9 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2130 7731

Morton’s the Steakhouse

Morton’s the Steakhouse will be serving Weekday Lunch from 11am to 6pm on weekdays (excluding public holidays), a special three-course set menu that starts with signature appetisers such as the Baked Five Onion Soup, an impressive selection of entrées including the “Black & Bleu” 6oz Filet Mignon with Savoury Onion Marmalade and Bleu Cheese Butter, with delectable side dishes such as Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes and Jumbo Grilled Asparagus, and indulgent desserts like the Double Chocolate Mousse. Takeaway is also available until 8pm daily, with choices from both the a-la-carte menu and set menus, and choice pours from Morton’s impressive wine list.

Morton’s the Steakhouse, The Sheraton Hotel Hong Kong, 4th Level, 20 Nathan Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2732 2343.

PIIN Wine Restaurant

Lunch set has been entirely redefined at PIIN Wine Restaurant, a sophisticated French-Chinese eatery located at Central’s H Code. Operating from 12pm to 6pm , newly appointed chef Jimmy Wong will prepare two menus that showcase the venue’s innovative flavours in a series of starters, mains and desserts: a three-course business lunch (HK$480) or six-course tasting menu (HK$880). Get some of the wines (or cocktails, with a six-glass full pairing) too — there’s over 1,000 to choose from here.

PIIN Wine Restaurant, 2/F, The Steps, H Code, 45 Pottinger Street, Central, Hong Kong

Pirata Group

All of Pirata Group’s venues — meaning Pici, Pirata, Chaiwala, The Optimist, Pizza Project, TMK, Honjo, The Sixteenth — will adjust their opening hours from 11-6pm, with the exception of Stanley-based Pane e Latte, which will open from 8am to 6pm. The Group will also be relaunching its “Drunch” menu series (it’s Dinner + Lunch for anyone who hasn’t caught on), available from 3:30 to 6pm.

Quiero Más

Modern Mediterranean Quiero Más brings a Spanish fiesta into homes with a complete dining experience that includes everything from Spanish tapas to French seafood and Italian pastas (order via WhatsApp +852 6348 6464). But you can still make the trip over to the casual venue, should you wish, which will be open for dine-in from 11:30 am to 6pm.

Quiero Más, M88, 20F, 2-8 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong

Roganic

Sure, you can stop by Simon Rogan’s brand new The Baker and The Bottleman down at Lee Tung Avenue for a taster of the signature soda bread — but it won’t really be the same. Luckily, the relaxed dining room will still serve it signature British-inspired farm-to-table plates from 12 to 2:30pm on Tuesday to Friday, and 12 to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Roganic, UG08, Sino Plaza, 255 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 2817 8383

Roji

Lunch will now be served at the tucked-away Roji, which has devised a new three-course lunch set menu (HK$178) from Monday to Saturday from 11:30am to 6pm topped with some delicious venue favourites. Sneak preview: Menchi katsu sando, mizuna salad and mentaiko udon. The mentaiko udon! Book in just for this.

Roji, G/F, 20A D’Aguilar Street, Lan Kwai Fong, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9884 0704

Ship Kee

For dim sum, Cantonese barbecue roast and all your favourite Chinese comforts, get them at Ship Kee. Serving newly introduced lunch sets from 12 to 3pm, the lunch is set for either 4 (a “C” table) or 6 (a “D” table) and includes a soup, three choices of dim sum, four mains, a rice or noodle selection.

Ship Kee, G/F, Pao Yip Building, 7 Ship Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2893 9688

Smoke & Barrel

Some things just can’t be missed and if that something is a rack of sticky barbecue ribs from Smoke & Barrel, then lucky you, the American-style smokehouse will be open Monday to Friday for its à la carte menu from 11am to 6pm (free flow also available for HK$68), while weekend brunch has been extended to the full day from 11am to 6pm as well.

Smoke & Barrel, 1-2/F, Wyndham Mansion, 32 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2866 2120

SOMM

Fortunately the signature weekday breakfast remains unchanged (7:30 to 10:30am). But those headed over for the venue’s signature bistro-style French fare will have to time their visit to between 12 to 4:30pm for a SOMM meal. Or a SOMM Early Dinner, featuring an impressive menu selection of starters, mains and desserts, which will be served from 2:30 to 4:30pm.

As for the weekends, breakfast remains unchanged from 8 to 11am. Brunch will shift from 11am to 4pm; SOMM Early Dinner from 4 to 5:30pm; and drinks are set to run all day from 11am to 5:30pm.

SOMM, 7/F, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, 15 Queen’s Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2132 0033

Tate Dining Room

Look, the way to surviving these 14 days? Find a good distraction. A pretty distraction. Something like chef Vicky Lau’s delicate aesthetic and beautifully arranged plates at Tate Dining Room. Lunch (or dinner, depending on you) will be served from 12 to 4pm and is sure to be a sight for sore (and fed-up) eyes.

Tate Dining Room, G/F, 201 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 2555 2172

Veggie Kingdom

To those going green this month of January, Veggie Kingdom will be doing their vegetarian Chinese dim sum on FoodPanda for delivery and takeaway. Otherwise, the restaurant will be open from 12 to 6pm.

Veggie Kingdom, 7th Floor, VIP Commercial Centre, 120 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Yardbird

Turns out Yardbird’s Michelin-starred skewers are worthy lunchtime options, too. We’ll be here all afternoon working our way down the delicious menu. The buzzy Sheung Wan venue will shift its dine-in opening hours to 12 to 6pm, with takeout available until 9pm.

Yardbird, Shop A & B, G/F, Winsome House, 154-158 Wing Lok Street, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 2547 9273

Yung Kee

Yes, we hear you: very unfortunate timing considering Chinese New Year is just a couple weeks away. For family reunions, or anyone who’s pining for a taste of Cantonese classics, Yung Kee will be open daily from 11am to 6pm serving delicious à la carte favourites along with two takeaway menus perfectly deigned for large, quietly celebrating groups.

Yung Kee, 32-40 Wellington Street, Central, +852 2522 1624

Header image courtesy of Bacchus