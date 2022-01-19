Michelin Guide 2022: The Stars in Hong Kong Announced

It’s that time of the year! Michelin has just announced its full selection of restaurants for its newest Michelin guide 2022.
As the prestigious list was unveiled by Michelin Guide’s International Director Gwendal Poullennec during a virtual event today (January 19), there were a few surprises and some – much welcomed – new entries.
Most notably, Ricardo Chaneton’s Mono and Chaat at Rosewood Hong Kong were finally awarded their first Michelin star. New awardees also include Whey by Barry Quek, Belon 2.0 by chef Matthew Kirkley (which is a re-entry) and Korean restaurant Hansik Goo.
Additionally, Octavium Italian Restaurant and Cantonese restaurant Yan Toh Heen were promoted to two Michelin Stars and Richard Ekkebus‘ efforts to make two-Michelin stars Amber (and the local F&B industry) more sustainable were celebrated with the coveted Michelin Green star.
“This year’s edition sees blooming young talents shaping the culinary landscape of Hong Kong and Macau and pushing creative limits. Our teams were particularly delighted to see an increasing number of chefs honouring their roots by introducing gastronomic gems from their culture to Hong Kong and Macau diners,” said Poullennec.
In total, the 14th edition of the Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau, the second one to come out during a pandemic that has dramatically affected the industry globally, highlighted 11 newly starred restaurants: including 2 new Two Stars, 9 new One Stars and 7 new Bib Gourmands.
Michelin Guide 2022 Hong Kong: The Full List
One star
Aaharn
Andō
Arcane
Beefbar
Belon
Chaat*
Duddell’s
Épure
Fook Lam Moon
Fu Ho
Gaddi’s
Hansik Goo Korean*
Ho Hung Kee
I M Teppanyaki & Wine*
Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine (Tsim Sha Tsui)
Jardin de Jade (Wan Chai)
Kam’s Roast Goose
Liu Yuan Pavilion
Loaf On
Louise
Man Ho (Admiralty)
Man Wah
Mandarin Grill + Bar
Ming Court (Mong Kok)
Mono*
New Punjab Club
Pang’s Kitchen
Petrus
Roganic
Rùn
Ryota Kappou
Seventh Son*
Shang Palace
Spring Moon
Summer Palace
Sushi Saito
Sushi Wadatsumi
Takumi by Daisuke Mori
The Araki
The Chairman
Tosca di Angelo
Vea
Whey*
Xin Rong Ji
Yardbird Yakitori
Yat Lok
Yat Tung Heen
Yè Shanghai (Tsim Sha Tsui)
Yong Fu*
Zest by Konishi
Zhejiang Heen
Two stars
Amber
Arbor
Bo Innovation
Écriture
L’Envol
Octavium*
Sun Tung Lok
Ta Vie
Tate
Tin Lung Heen
Yan Toh Heen*
Ying Jee Club
Three Stars
Caprice
Forum
L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon
Lung King Heen
8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo -Bombana
Sushi Shikon
T’ang Court
Michelin Green Star
Roganic
Amber*
Find out the Big Gourmand selection here and explore the Macau Michelin Guide 2022 here