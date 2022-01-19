Michelin Guide 2022: The Stars in Hong Kong Announced

It’s that time of the year! Michelin has just announced its full selection of restaurants for its newest Michelin guide 2022.

As the prestigious list was unveiled by Michelin Guide’s International Director Gwendal Poullennec during a virtual event today (January 19), there were a few surprises and some – much welcomed – new entries.

Most notably, Ricardo Chaneton’s Mono and Chaat at Rosewood Hong Kong were finally awarded their first Michelin star. New awardees also include Whey by Barry Quek, Belon 2.0 by chef Matthew Kirkley (which is a re-entry) and Korean restaurant Hansik Goo.

Additionally, Octavium Italian Restaurant and Cantonese restaurant Yan Toh Heen were promoted to two Michelin Stars and Richard Ekkebus‘ efforts to make two-Michelin stars Amber (and the local F&B industry) more sustainable were celebrated with the coveted Michelin Green star.

“This year’s edition sees blooming young talents shaping the culinary landscape of Hong Kong and Macau and pushing creative limits. Our teams were particularly delighted to see an increasing number of chefs honouring their roots by introducing gastronomic gems from their culture to Hong Kong and Macau diners,” said Poullennec.

In total, the 14th edition of the Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau, the second one to come out during a pandemic that has dramatically affected the industry globally, highlighted 11 newly starred restaurants: including 2 new Two Stars, 9 new One Stars and 7 new Bib Gourmands.

Michelin Guide 2022 Hong Kong: The Full List

Chef Manav Tuli of Chaat at Rosewood Hong Kong

One star

Aaharn

Andō

Arcane

Beefbar

Belon

Chaat*

Duddell’s

Épure

Fook Lam Moon

Fu Ho

Gaddi’s

Hansik Goo Korean*

Ho Hung Kee

I M Teppanyaki & Wine*

Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine (Tsim Sha Tsui)

Jardin de Jade (Wan Chai)

Kam’s Roast Goose

Liu Yuan Pavilion

Loaf On

Louise

A dish from Whey by chef Barry Quek

Man Ho (Admiralty)

Man Wah

Mandarin Grill + Bar

Ming Court (Mong Kok)

Mono*

New Punjab Club

Pang’s Kitchen

Petrus

Roganic

Rùn

Ryota Kappou

Seventh Son*

Shang Palace

Spring Moon

Summer Palace

Sushi Saito

Sushi Wadatsumi

Takumi by Daisuke Mori

The Araki

The Chairman

Tosca di Angelo

Vea

Whey*

Xin Rong Ji

Yardbird Yakitori

Yat Lok

Yat Tung Heen

Yè Shanghai (Tsim Sha Tsui)

Yong Fu*

Zest by Konishi

Zhejiang Heen

Two stars

Amber

Arbor

Bo Innovation

Écriture

L’Envol

Octavium*

Sun Tung Lok

Ta Vie

A dish at Octavium by Chef chef Roland Schuller

Tate

Tin Lung Heen

Yan Toh Heen*

Ying Jee Club

Three Stars

Caprice

Forum

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

Lung King Heen

8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo -Bombana

Sushi Shikon

T’ang Court

Michelin Green Star

Roganic

Amber*

Find out the Big Gourmand selection here and explore the Macau Michelin Guide 2022 here