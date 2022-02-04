Where to Eat in Hong Kong This February 2022

From a Japanese brunch, to a tiki feast and a new bakery, here’s where to eat in Hong Kong in February 2022.

A classic Cheese and Ham Toastie from new bakery The Baker & the Bottleman

Here’s Where to eat in Hong Kong in February 2022

Henry

Henry, Rosewood Hong Kong’s modern steakhouse, has recently debuted a revamped menu by new chef de cuisine Mario Tolentino. The selection honours North America’s culinary traditions while making the most of innovative techniques and premium ingredients. Highlights of Tolentino’s new menu include Devilled Japanese Eggs with chilli, pork crackling, sea urchin and 4 grams of Amur caviar; a BBQ Plate that features a selection of some of the steakhouse’s most prized meats and is served with homemade Bloody Mary ketchup, American BBQ sauce and Henry’s Hot Sauce; and Sea Bass Piccata with butter beans, pickled garlic, fried capers and preserved lemon.

Henry, 5/F Rosewood Hong Kong Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui; +852 3891 8888

Censu

Modern Japanese restaurant Censu by head chef Shun Sato has introduced a Saturday brunch featuring a tasting menu, which includes signature dishes and seasonal creations.In celebration of small breweries, guests can also indulge in hand-picked free-flow beers and sakes to accompany the food. The menu includes savoury courses such as Minced Wagyu Katsu Sando, snow-crab Udon andjet-fresh Market Sashimi.

Censu, 28-30 Gough St, Mid-Levels; +852 2997 7009

Mora

Acclaimed chef Vicky Lau,founder and executive chef of TATE Dining Room and Date by TATE, is opening her new and much-anticipated restaurant,Mora. The modern concept, located in Sheung Wan, isinspired by soy and its relevancein Chinese cuisine. A pillar ofAsian gastronomic traditions, thehumble soybean is employedat Mora in multiple preparations and celebrated through different textures, shapes and cooking methods.

Mora, 40 Upper Lascar Row, Sheung Wan; +852 9583 8590

The Baker & the Bottleman

British chef Simon Rogan, the man behind popular concepts Roganic and Aulis, just unveiled his latest concept: The Baker & the Bottleman. The venue, located in Wan Chai’s Lee Tung Avenue, is a bakery by day and a natural wine bar by night. The contemporary bakehouse, led by executive chef Oli Marlow and focusing on sustainability and seasonality, serves traditional English treats such as Breakfast Muffin cooked with semolina and filled with sausage patty, black pudding, brown sauce and fried egg, and a classic Cheese and Ham Toastie. Highlights from the diverse pastry selection include the chocolate Brownie, Pine and Strawberry Jam Doughnuts and Blueberry Swirl.

The Baker & the Bottleman, No. G14 and G15, Lee Tung Avenue, 200 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai; +852 2386 8933

Popinjays

Just in time to celebrate the Year of the Water Tiger, Popinjays’ famed seafood brunch is getting a new look. The feast starts with a sumptuous and diverse selection of seafood offerings, including oysters, sashimi, Boston lobster and cured salmon. Additionally, the gourmet experience now features a made-to-order live tartare station serving both beef and fish, a melting wheel of Raclette and a pasta station.Don’t forget to leave some space for the dessert buffet.

Popinjays, The Murray, 22 Cotton Tree Dr, Central; +852 3141 8888

Maka Hiki Tropical Bar & Grill

Maka Hiki Tropical Bar & Grill is now open in the up-and-coming Tai Hang neighbourhood. An oasis of exotic drinks and eats, the trendy venue brings the best of tiki culture to Hong Kong. Food and drink offerings, inspired by the tropical islands of the Indian Ocean, Caribbean and Southeast Asia, include Mauritian Tamarind, Mango and Pineapple Salad; Hawaiian Poke Tuna; and the rum-based Maka Hiki Punch with tart maraschino liqueur and grapefruit.

Maka Hiki Tropical Bar & Grill, 2/F, The Corner House, Little Tai Hang, 98 Tung Lo Wan Rd, Tai Hang; +852 2155 1777

Bacchus Wine & Restaurant

A Japanese sea urchin and black Angus beef sirloin roll with Shiso and pickled Shimeji mushrooms is now served at newly opened Bacchus Wine & Restaurant, a go-to destination for passionate wine lovers and foodies alike.

Bacchus Wine & Restaurant, 3/F, Hollywood Centre, 233 Hollywood Rd, Sheung Wan; +852 3750 5200

“Where to Eat in Hong Kong in February 2022” is a part of a monthly series, check back every month for more recommendations