Here’s Where to Eat This November

Seasonal menus abound this month from our favourite haunts, plus a few choice afternoon tea locations and a not-to-be-missed wine night. Read our guide to figure out all the new eats and new places to dine this November.

New eats in Hong Kong this November 2022.

Autumn Arrives at Testina

The slight dip in temperature, the whiff of roasting chestnuts from the street cart by the roadside, you know it and we know it – fall is definitely here. And with it, a whole array of new menus land in our laps, bringing us new flavours and new colours this new season. Not to be missed is the seasonal menu from Testina, which welcomes autumn classics such as Braised Beef Oyster Blade (pictured), warming Chestnut Soup, and the popular Pumpkin Ravioli. Also on the daily special menu will be hearty, comforting dishes such as Beef Heart, Wild Boar Pappardelle and Hare Tagliolini, all big flavours that will transport you right to Italy.

Testina, 3/F, 8 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central

Arcane Celebrates 8 Years with New Tasting Menu

This November, celebrated chef Shane Osborn is marking eight years since he started his flagship venue Arcane with a special limited-run eight-course tasting menu. The eight-course extravaganza aims to bring guests on a culinary journey from Arcane’s early days to its Michelin-star status, to its current mission to become the city’s top sustainably-minded restaurant. Beloved dishes, such as Slow Braised Wagyu Short Rib and Sautéed Potato Gnocchi with Morel and Shiitake Ragout, make a comeback. Guests will also get to taste Osborn’s renowned scallop dish – the Hokkaido Scallop Ceviche with Salt Cod Mousse, Fennel, Apple, Ginger and Soy Dressing, which he presented on Netflix’s The Final Table.

Arcane’s 8th Anniversary tasting menu is available from 1 to 30th November for $1,688 per person. An additional wine pairing option, which includes six hand-selected wines, is available for $988 per person.

Arcane, 3/F, 18 On Lan Street, Central, +852 2728 0178

AmorePacific Afternoon Tea at the Four Seasons

Fall weather calls for a change in our routine skincare paired with… a scrumptious afternoon tea set? Why not! For the month of November, the Four Seasons Hong Kong is partnering with luxury skincare brand AmorePacific to offer a Korean-inspired afternoon tea set at The Lounge. The tea set, created by Executive Pastry Chef Ringo Chan and Executive Sous Chef Gary Chan, includes creations that spotlight seasonal Korean fruits and traditional dishes like Spicy Pork and Kimchi Kimbap and Pickled Vegetable Tartlets. Woojeon Green Tea, one of the key ingredients found in AmorePacific’s Ampoule beyond Serum grail product, is highlighted in the Korean Green Tea and Rose cake, and guests can also opt for Woojeon tea to pair with the tea set. Bellies full, guests will also receive an exclusive gift set from AmorePacific to take home after the meal.

The Lounge at The Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central, +852 3196 8882

A Parisian Afternoon at Dalloyau

If you still have yet to book a week-long getaway to destinations far, far away, sophisticated French bistro Dalloyau offers a worthy substitute with a brand new afternoon tea set made to transport instantly to Paris. A stunning three-tier presentation of French-inspired sweet and savoury pastries served within the luxurious interiors decorated with iconic landmarks of the French capital, the hand-crafted menu spans from duck foie gras mille-feuille to smoked salmon sandwiches, kumquat and rum canelés, vanilla and citrus madeleines and a leek tart filled with creamy chicken à la king.

Dalloyau, various locations including Shop 325B, L3, Pacific Place, Admiralty, Hong Kong, +852 3185 8391

Wine Nights at The Baker & The Bottleman

Lee Tung Avenue’s The Baker & The Bottleman is a known and beloved location for all your coffee, cakes and baked loaves needs, but by night it’s also a sleek wine bar, which explains “The Bottleman” part of its name. While the venue is stocked with an extensive portfolio of natural, organic and biodynamic wines, master sommelier Pierre Brunelli is taking this dedication a little bit further with two wine nights in support of small and sustainable wineries. Starting with the first session on 29 October, Champagne Growers will serve six biodynamic Champagne varieties beginning with Larmandier-Bernier and ending with Vilmart, paired to British-style bites of anchovies toast and sticky toffee pudding. While the following session, themed France vs New World on 12 November, covers three glasses each from respective genres, classic French wine-growing areas of Burgundy and Rhone Valley to regions beyond including South Africa and Australia.

The Baker & The Bottleman, Shop No G/F- 1/F, Lee Tung Avenue, 200 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Raclette Sundays at Terroirs by LQV

Nothing says warm and cosy like piles of charcuterie and potatoes covered in a warm blanket of melting raclette cheese. From November 6, allow wine bar Terroirs by LQV to transport you to Alpine France with its Raclette Sundays menu – all–you–can–eat Raclette cheese, artisanal condiments and cold French wines really make for a truly unbeatable experience and might have you spewing French before you know it. At Terroirs, expect them to prepare the cheese in only the most traditional method – applying direct heat with a proper raclette machine – ensuring that every bite of cheese is the right amount of gooey caramelisation.

Every Sunday from 11am-8pm. Terroirs by LQV, 3/F, 1 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central.

(Header image: Raclette Sundays at Terroirs by LQV)