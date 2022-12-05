As she helmed the roles of founding editor-in-chief of Vogue China for 16 exciting years and before that, editor-in-chief of Marie Claire Hong Kong and editorial director of ELLE China, it’s safe to anoint Angelica Cheung as something of a fashion maverick. “I never chose to be in fashion, though,” insists Cheung (who also serves as the Asia Ambassador for the British Fashion Council), a law degree from Peking University proving her once judicial ambitions. “Fashion chose me.”

Since 2021, Cheung has passed along her editorial baton for Sequoia China, where she uses the expertise gleaned from her long-held sartorial tenure to lead the venture-capital firm’s fashion and lifestyle acquisitions: Korean streetwear brand We11done, Canadian multi-brand retailer Ssense and Parisian brand AMI are all part of the firm’s expanding portfolio. Beyond her executive duties, Cheung is also active on social media with around seven million followers across platforms and, perhaps her favourite role yet, a proud mother to budding influencer Hayley Graham.