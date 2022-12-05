return Return to Women of Power
Cindy Yeung

Any given day in Cindy Yeung’s life is bejewelled with an endless array of covetable luxury watches and rare statement trinkets, but for the chairperson of Emperor Watch & Jewellery, her most treasured assets are her three children. Like many others celebrated in this publication, Yeung set an example by showing it’s possible to build an empire while excelling as a mother. As the honorary ambassador for PLAN International Hong Kong’s Because I am a Girl initiative, Yeung wants to build a better future for underprivileged children by offering them education opportunities and improved living conditions. Creatively, she hopes to one day to design a jewellery and watches exhibition that promotes women’s empowerment.

