Any given day in Cindy Yeung’s life is bejewelled with an endless array of covetable luxury watches and rare statement trinkets, but for the chairperson of Emperor Watch & Jewellery, her most treasured assets are her three children. Like many others celebrated in this publication, Yeung set an example by showing it’s possible to build an empire while excelling as a mother. As the honorary ambassador for PLAN International Hong Kong’s Because I am a Girl initiative, Yeung wants to build a better future for underprivileged children by offering them education opportunities and improved living conditions. Creatively, she hopes to one day to design a jewellery and watches exhibition that promotes women’s empowerment.