Renowned TV and movie star, Carol “Dodo” Cheng has dedicated more than four decades to bringing happiness to Hong Kong through her work. Milestones in her career journey include being named Best New Performer in the 1984 Hong Kong Film Awards and winning Best Actress in 1988 and 1991, as well of Favourite TV Role and Best Actress in TVB’s Anniversary Awards. Beyond acting, Cheng is famous for her work as an MC and a radio host, memorably interviewing the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Dwayne Johnson, Tony Leung and Jackson Wang, as well as many popular Asian boy bands. After her long acting journey, Cheng has decided to step out of her comfort zone by travelling the world, she’s keen to explore new places in Europe and South America. Her future goal? Being happy and have a positive influence on young people.