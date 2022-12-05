Now more so than ever, science and technological progress are key drivers of human development, and it’s become increasingly pertinent that coming generations have the means and the knowledge to further scientific research and projects that can radically transform our daily lives. Elaine Wong, CEO and executive director of Y-Lot Foundation, strongly believes this to be true. Y-Lot stands for “Youth, Love, Opportunities, Technology” and aims to make knowledge of science and technology more accessible and approachable to all. Its SciTech Future Fund supports scientific research, promotes sci-tech education and advocates policy to create a favourable ecosystem for entrepreneurial scientists. Wong also leads her team to facilitate collaborations between researchers and innovators around the world by building long-term cooperation with various universities and international research institutions. Make it Happen is Y-Lot’s motto, which probably also explains a lot about Wong’s own personal work ethic: if you can dream it, you can do it. In the words of Abraham Lincoln: The best way to predict the future is to create it.