As the chairwoman of ZS Hospitality Group and a Design Trust board member, Elizabeth Chu has her fingers in many pies, but her passion for food has kept her focused on making her family brand ZS Hospitality a success story. Since 2017, when Chu took over from her parents, the group has made waves in the Hong Kong dining scene with distinctive concepts and impeccable service – Ying Jee Club continues to hold down the fort with two Michelin stars, while younger siblings Whey and Hansik Goo were awarded one star in their first year of operation. As a proud Vietnamese-Chinese, Chu hopes to challenge the stereotype that limits Asian cuisine to affordable takeaways and street eats; with new concept openings already in the pipeline for early 2023, she and her team will continue to bring original and refined Asian plates to the table.