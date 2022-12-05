You only need to look at Florence Chan’s LinkedIn headline – an earnest “Bringing out the best in people” – to appreciate the registered social worker-turned-entrepreneur’s approach to her enduring life in service. “It’s not just a job,” she insists. And as the championing effort behind revamping the bakery training arm of the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals’ rehabilitation complex into iBakery, a social enterprise that trains and employs disabled people in the art and craft of baking, there’s really no questioning the validity and integrity of Chan’s intentions. Alongside iBakery, Chan also has a hand in building up CookEasy, an initiative producing soft, quality food for the elderly and those with swallowing difficulties. “We’re currently a team of 150 staff members, 60 percent of whom have disabilities,” she says. “We have 12 branches including food factories, bakeries, cafes and food kiosks. And I’m really proud of them.” Chan dedicates her Prestige Women of Power nomination to husband James Au, who passed away earlier this year.