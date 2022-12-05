Perhaps you’ve spent a languorous evening soaking in the handsome ambience of Mott 32. Perhaps a couple of hours have since been whiled away perched on the curved banquettes at Black Sheep’s The Magistracy. And, perhaps, a night at The Landmark, Mandarin Oriental; suites at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park; the one-Michelin-star BELON … the list goes on. Now, should you not already know Joyce Wang’s name by heart, there’s little-to-no doubt you’ve most definitely patronised the many, many, many luxury interior-design projects she’s had hands in bringing to lush, emotive, cinematic life. Based in both London (where she studied for her postgraduate degree in Architecture and Interiors at the Royal College of Art) and Hong Kong (where she grew up), Wang – with her practice Joyce Wang Studio – has eyes on opening an office in America in the near future. And when she’s not picking out samples for her next new project, she spends her time with her husband, her three children and, since the pandemic, has become “an avid drinker of coffee, despite not being able to stand it previously”.