A partner and director member of Capital Group, one of the oldest and largest investment institutions, Julie Wang believes that success is a result of mistakes and unimaginable obstacles, powered by ambition and perseverance. With her work, Wang strives to improve the lives of people through sound financial decisions. “Many of our clients rely on us to help them send their children to college and provide for them during retirement,” says Wang, who knows the path of motherhood as one uniquely paved with challenges.

“I almost quit working after the birth of my second child – it just became too difficult to juggle an intense job that required travel and two children two years apart. I felt torn,” she explains. Standing strong in the face of adversity was largely made possible thanks to love and gratitude. Today, armed with experience and an undying desire to share her knowledge, Wang works tirelessly to inspire young women to invest and empower them to develop financial independence.